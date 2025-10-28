UFC Vet Jim Miller: The Sport Has Done Nothing About Eye Pokes, and It’s Going to Cost Someone Their Vision

The UFC’s persistent problem with eye pokes took center stage during UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, when Ciryl Gane’s double eye poke on Tom Aspinall forced an abrupt halt to the heavyweight title defense. It sparked a discussion about accountability in mixed martial arts, with veteran fighter Jim Miller emerging as the sport’s most vocal critic of a broken regulatory system that continues to shield offenders from meaningful consequences.

​Miller, who holds the UFC records for most fights (46) and most wins (27) in the promotion’s history, joined Ariel Helwani’s show on October 27 to detail exactly how the sport’s inaction on eye pokes represents a fundamental failure of accountability. With over seven and a half hours of combined octagon time across his UFC career, Miller has never poked an opponent in the eye, a fact he repeatedly emphasizes when discussing why the sport’s defenders of the “accidental” narrative simply do not hold up.

​”Those were some brutal, brutal eye pokes. And I think even using the word ‘poke’ is bad. It sounds too innocent. It’s an eye gouge. That’s what it is. If it continues, unfortunately, we are probably going to see someone losing an eye in the octagon.”

At UFC 321, Aspinall suffered injuries to both eyes during the first round when Gane extended his hands during a striking combination. Referee Jason Herzog allowed Aspinall five minutes to recover, but the champion informed the ringside physician that he could not see, leading to the fight being declared a no contest with approximately 15 seconds remaining in the round. Aspinall was immediately transported to a hospital in Abu Dhabi for further evaluation, though medical professionals confirmed he had not sustained long-term damage.

​Miller’s frustration stems from a deeper problem in MMA culture, one he views as fundamentally different from the sport’s past. He pointed specifically to PRIDE Fighting Championship, where yellow card systems resulted in immediate 20 percent purse deductions for fouls, creating a financial incentive for fighters to maintain control. Under that system, eye pokes became exceptionally rare because the consequences were real and immediate.

“It’s an issue, if it’s the hill that I have to die on, then I think this is one of the big ones. It’s a serious issue we have in the sport, and I feel like not a lot has been done to fix it. MMA is about personal accountability, right? Like you prepare, and then you need to execute. If you don’t prepare or you don’t execute, you get your ass kicked in front of millions of people. Now, here we have something that’s considered a foul. It happens all the time, and no one is ever held accountable for their action.”

The glove question frequently emerges in these discussions. Many observers, including commentator Joe Rogan and fighters Paddy Pimblett and coach Brad Pickett, have suggested that different glove designs could help reduce eye pokes. However, Miller rejects this explanation entirely. He has worn UFC gloves 46 times and maintains that the equipment does not prevent hand closure—it simply makes fine motor movements more difficult. The real issue, he contends, is fighter behavior and the culture enabling it.

“I’ve put on UFC gloves 46 times to fight in the octagon. Do they affect your ability to fully close your hand? Yes, they do, but they don’t affect your ability to at least partially close. There’s obviously material in the palm of your hand when you’re wearing an MMA glove and a wrap. So you can’t do fine stuff, but you can close your hand. And when fighters don’t close their hand, that’s when the eye pokes happen.”

Miller’s response highlighted the fundamental difference between sports: MMA operates under a completely different rule set with different equipment. Moreover, he noted that many eye pokes do not occur during roundhouse kicks but rather during clinch prevention and distance management, situations where fighters consciously choose to extend their hands and fingers. The solution, he argued, lies not in equipment changes but in consequences.

Miller detailed specific punishments he would implement across all state commissions adhering to unified MMA rules. His framework calls for an immediate point deduction on the first foul, not a warning, but an actual point lost from the scorecard.

If the fighter struck with an illegal shot cannot continue, Miller argued that outcome should automatically trigger a disqualification victory for the injured fighter and a disqualification loss for the offender. This approach would eliminate the current system’s reliance on determining whether a foul was “intentional” or “unintentional,” a distinction Miller views as a legal loophole that lets offenders escape punishment.

“If we started punishing the fighters, point deduction right away—if the fighter hit with the illegal shot can’t continue, that should be a DQ victory for the guy who got hit, a DQ loss for the guy. This whole nonsense of intentional, unintentional drives me nuts. No one’s actually trying to hit someone with an illegal shot, so they’ll always hedge and call it a no contest. Everyone goes home happy. But if an illegal shot is landed and the fighter can’t continue, that should be a DQ. Get rid of the language of intentional and unintentional.”

Miller’s willingness to discuss personal injury illustrates why he speaks with particular authority on the matter. He sustained significant damage from eye pokes during fights with Dan Hooker and Alex Hernandez. The Hooker incident resulted in scratches requiring his eyelid to be stitched closed while the surgeon worked, causing permanent vision degradation.

“If we don’t start punishing the foul, whether that’s with a monetary fine or an immediate point being taken away, the behavior is just going to continue. Sooner or later, something worse is going to happen.”

Miller also highlighted the inconsistency in how commissions treat various fouls. Fighters can receive suspensions for re-opening cuts from preparation errors, face fines for jumping out of the octagon, and lose points for groin strikes far more consistently than for eye pokes. Yet the potential for permanent vision loss makes eye injuries objectively more serious than most other fouls in the sport.

The British champion Tom Aspinall expressed anger that he faced criticism from sections of the fan base and media figures who suggested he should have continued fighting despite his inability to see. This blame-shifting, where the victim of a foul receives more criticism than the perpetrator, exemplifies the cultural problem Miller describes. The sport’s approach inadvertently incentivizes fighters to continue applying fouls while penalizing those who choose not to absorb illegal strikes.

UFC President Dana White’s post-fight comments contributed to the controversy. White stated that Aspinall had been “bloodied up” and “didn’t want to continue,” language that appeared to assign blame to the injured champion rather than the fighter who committed the foul.