Former Champion Calls For Immediate UFC Rule Change Following UFC 321 Controversy

Following the controversial finish at UFC 321, where Ciryl Gane’s accidental double eye poke forced Tom Aspinall to stop the heavyweight title bout, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad offered a direct assessment of how the sport should handle such infractions. Muhammad, drawing from his own experience of suffering a severe eye poke against Leon Edwards in 2021, suggested that immediate point deductions would serve as an effective deterrent.

UFC 321

​Aspinall’s inaugural undisputed heavyweight championship defense came to an abrupt halt at 4:35 of the first round on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Brit had taken the centre of the octagon early, landing stiff combinations and calf kicks, while Gane responded with clean jabs and precise footwork.

However, as Gane attempted to defend against Aspinall’s pressure, his outstretched fingers made contact with both of Aspinall’s eyes. After the mandatory five-minute medical evaluation, Aspinall reported he could not see clearly in his right eye, forcing referee Jason Herzog to wave off the contest as a no-contest.

Belal Muhammad on Eye Pokes

​Belal Muhammad’s response came directly on social media, where he acknowledged the severity of the situation while offering his proposed solution. “Ugh, been there, worst feeling ever,” he wrote, referencing his experience against Edwards. He then addressed Gane directly, stating “Gane can’t be mad, you clearly poked him, learn to keep ur hands closed.” In a separate post, Muhammad presented what he considers the simplest fix: “If they want to get rid of eye pokes, they need to take a point away instantly.”

If they want to get rid of eye pokes, they need to take a point away instantly — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

​Muhammad’s proposal aligns with growing sentiment among fighters, former referees, and officials who believe current penalties lack sufficient teeth. Under the Unified Rules of MMA, the standard punishment for an unintentional eye poke begins with only a warning, with point deductions rarely applied until a fighter commits multiple fouls. This lenient approach has frustrated both competitors and observers who argue it incentivizes careless hand positioning.

​The 2021 eye poke Muhammad suffered came during what was supposed to be his first UFC main event against Edwards at UFC Vegas 21. Edwards’ fingers struck Muhammad’s right eye, causing immediate pain and bleeding that ended the contest in a no-contest result. Muhammad required medical attention.

​The fighter’s perspective carries weight given his later victories. Muhammad eventually faced Edwards in a rematch at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he dominated the former champion through five rounds to capture the UFC welterweight title. His success over Edwards likely reinforced his belief that point deductions for infractions could change fighter behaviour.

​Former referee Big John McCarthy has advocated for automatic point deductions regardless of intent, stating the rule change “would never pass” through the Association of Boxing Commissions due to procedural concerns. Meanwhile, 45-fight UFC veteran Jim Miller called for combined point and purse deductions to create immediate financial consequences for offenders.

​The UFC introduced new gloves in May 2024 specifically engineered to reduce eye pokes, with design changes including repositioned seams and modified padding to encourage fighters to maintain closed hands. Then, the UFC got rid of these gloves.