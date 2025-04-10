Exclusive | Brad Pickett Calls for UFC to Adopt RIZIN Gloves to End MMA’s Eye Poke Crisis

Eye pokes have long been a troubling issue in MMA, frequently leading to fight stoppages and injuries. Despite numerous attempts by organizations like the UFC to address the problem, solutions have often fallen short. UFC veteran “One Punch” Brad Pickett, now a coach at Great Britain Top Team, believes the answer lies in adopting RIZIN MMA gloves, a design he describes as superior to current alternatives.

Brad Pickett Talks Eye Pokes & UFC Gloves

While the UFC recently introduced redesigned gloves aimed at minimizing eye pokes, feedback has been mixed, with fighters noting that the changes have not significantly reduced the frequency of these incidents. The UFC has now backtracked on these gloves, reverting to the old design, and eye pokes in MMA have returned as a major issue. Referees simply do nothing and the gloves don’t help either.

In a conversation with Tim Wheaton of LowKickMMA courtesy of NetBet UFC Betting, Brad Pickett demonstrated why he believes RIZIN gloves are the best solution. Unlike traditional UFC gloves, RIZIN gloves naturally encourage fighters to keep their hands closed, reducing the likelihood of accidental eye pokes. “When you put your hands in [RIZIN gloves], it naturally curls your fingers down,” Pickett explained. “It’s really hard to extend your hand fully, which helps prevent pokes”

Pickett also highlighted other advantages of RIZIN gloves. Their design covers knuckles more effectively, reducing cuts and abrasions during hooks or strikes. Additionally, they maintain functionality for grappling without compromising safety, a common concern among critics of curved-finger glove designs.

Brad Pickett expressed frustration over the lack of adoption of such designs by major organizations like the UFC. “The solution is so simple,” he said. “Don’t reinvent the wheel; just copy what works”. He pointed out that even Bellator had previously implemented gloves with similar features that reduced eye poke incidents.