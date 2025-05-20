Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has chosen to call out any fighter who has called out the semi-retired Conor McGregor, who has no interest in fighting as a professional again, with his ventures into promoting Bare Knuckle, legal issues, and even attempting to enter Irish politics. So, due to these factors, the MMA veteran had this to say about those still looking for a matchup with the Irishman.

“So when you find that happening, but then you find guys jumping up and down in the background saying, “Pick me, choose me.” At what point in your life, at what-how far has your career fallen, how far would it have to fall when you sit at home over social media begging for an opportunity from a guy who looks older than the guy next to him that’s got him by a decade and whose eyes are screaming gin and eyelids are screaming cocaine? Like, how far do you have to slide in life to where you’re begging that guy to give you a thing that you want?”

Sonnen points out that Conor McGregor is not living the life of a martial artist and fighter. He clearly is not taking the sport seriously anymore and has not spoken on fighting anyone since leading Michael Chandler on for over two years. He is wasting Chandler and the fans’ time.

The Conor McGregor grift must end.

Many fighters in recent memory have called out Conor McGregor for a fight in desperate fashion. No one is entertained by the idea of Conor McGregor fighting anymore, as he clearly has not been willing to fight anyone since his brutal loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. So, this obsession with a relic of the past must end for the sport to move on, create more stars, and push the sport forward.