Conor McGregor Launches Appeal in High-Profile Civil Rape Case, Seeks to Overturn €248,000 Verdict

Conor McGregor is seeking to introduce new evidence in his ongoing appeal against a civil court verdict that found him liable for the rape of Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. The development comes as McGregor’s legal team prepares for a crucial hearing in the Irish Court of Appeal, where the admissibility of this new evidence will be determined.

Court to Decide if New Testimony Can Reopen Conor McGregor’s High-Profile Rape Appeal

According to affidavits submitted by a male and female couple, the two claim they either saw or heard another man assaulting Nikita Hand on the night in question. McGregor’s legal representatives argue that this evidence, which only came to light after the conclusion of last November’s high-profile trial, could be significant enough to warrant a retrial. The couple reportedly approached McGregor’s team after the verdict, stating they had not been previously involved in the case.

The Court of Appeal is set to consider whether the new evidence meets the legal threshold for admissibility. The court will assess if the evidence existed at the time of the original trial, whether it could have been discovered with reasonable diligence, if it is credible, and if it would likely have influenced the outcome of the case. If the court finds in favor of McGregor’s application, a retrial could be ordered. Otherwise, the appeal will proceed on other grounds, including challenges to the judge’s instructions to the jury and the handling of certain witness testimonies.

Nikita Hand’s legal team has indicated they will strongly contest the introduction of any new evidence, emphasizing that the case had been in the courts for several years and that no alternative perpetrator was suggested during that time. The appeal is scheduled for directions in early May, with a full hearing on the new evidence to follow.

Conor McGregor Seeks Retrial in Civil Rape Case, Citing New Witnesses

The original civil trial, which concluded in November 2024, saw a jury award Nikita Hand nearly €250,000 in damages after finding Conor McGregor civilly liable for assault. The case stemmed from an incident in December 2018, when Hand alleged that McGregor raped her in a penthouse suite at the Beacon Hotel. She testified that after a night of drinking and drug use with Conor McGregor and friends, she was left alone with the fighter, who she claimed put her in a chokehold and raped her. Medical professionals who examined Hand the following day described her injuries as “moderate to severe,” and a paramedic testified that the bruising was among the worst she had seen.

McGregor has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that any sexual activity was consensual. He has also questioned the origin of Hand’s injuries, suggesting during the trial that she may have had sex with someone else. The criminal investigation into the incident did not result in charges against McGregor, but the civil jury found him liable after a three-week trial.

Conor McGregor’s legal troubles are not limited to this case. Over the years, he has faced a series of controversies and legal issues, including a widely publicized attack on a UFC bus in 2018, multiple assault allegations, and various driving offenses.

Conor McGregor quickly rose through the ranks in MMA, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes. He is known for his striking power, brash persona, and headline-making fights. Including a high-profile boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. McGregor’s UFC record includes notable victories over José Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez, and he holds the record for the fastest title-fight knockout in UFC history.

The outcome of McGregor’s appeal could have significant implications for both his personal and professional future. The Court of Appeal’s decision on whether to admit the new evidence is expected to be a pivotal moment in a legal saga.