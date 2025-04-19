Tucker Carlson Hosts Conor McGregor Unleashed: ‘Ireland Isn’t a Democracy’ – The Notorious Declares War on the Establishment

Conor McGregor is ready to declare war on the establishment in Ireland.

Earlier this year, the UFC megastar made waves on social media when he announced that he would be running for president of Ireland mere days after taking questions at a White House press conference and posing for pictures with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for McGregor, getting the nomination won’t be that easy. In fact, it’s pretty much impossible after virtually everyone involved Irish politics spoke out against McGregor holding any sort of political position in the country.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, McGregor was asked straight-forward why he would be unable to run for president of his home country.

“There’s stipulations,” McGregor said. “You have to get four county councils, which are controlled by the government parties, or you have to get 20 nominations of the Oireachtas, which are all mostly party affiliates. You can’t just run for president. Can’t just run for president. So, how is it a democracy? We are not a democratic country, and they’ll have to answer to their constituents at some stage. There will be accountability.”

Conor McGregor says Ireland is very close to ‘losing its irishness’

While McGregor may never hold office in Ireland or have the respect of those he calls countrymen and women, he has no plans to keep quiet about the plethora of issues he believes are plaguing his homeland. Even if it means taking a lot of criticism from those with political power.