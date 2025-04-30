UFC Legend Insists Conor McGregor Has ‘No Business’ with Chandler: ‘You Had a Contract and Didn’t Show Up’

Conor McGregor has no business with Michael Chandler.

After competing against the former Bellator champion on The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, McGregor was scheduled to face ‘Iron’ at UFC 303. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after ‘Mystic Mac’ bowed out of the bout for, of all things, a broken pinky toe.

The fight was never rebooked, and that appeared to be a wrap on McGregor and Chandler’s very forgettable feud. At least, that was the case until Chandler got battered by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in March.

Suddenly, McGregor has “unfinished business” with Chandler again.

While fight fans would still undoubtedly tune in to see McGregor and Chandler throw hands on MMA’s biggest stage, there is no “business” between the two struggling scrappers. That comes according to Chael Sonnen, who suggested in a recent YouTube video that McGregor had his chance to settle things with Chandler. Now, that time has passed.

“[Conor says] ‘I will come back, I have unfinished business with Michael Chandler.’ Let me stop you right there,” Sonnen said. “You and Chandler don’t have any business. You did a series of The Ultimate Fighter that had ratings so bad, they had to bring in Daniel Cormier and I to try and revive the whole story. “You want to get a stadium against the same opponent that you had a contract for and didn’t show up. I know Michael Chandler, I am friends with Michael Chandler, you have no business with Michael Chandler.”

There are still plenty of options for Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

While the ship may have sailed on a showdown between McGregor and Chandler, there are plenty of options available for the former champ-champ, should he never get serious about stepping back inside the Octagon.

That includes the guy who just beat Michael Chandler’s ass from pillar to post.