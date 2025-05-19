UFC Veteran Calls Out Conor McGregor’s Lifestyle: “Booze in the Eyelids, Cocaine in His Eyes”

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has voiced doubts about Conor McGregor’s fighting future, criticizing both his lifestyle and his repeated hints at a comeback. The former UFC contender did not mince words when discussing Conor McGregor’s next fight. The debate over McGregor’s future remains active among fans and analysts, fueled by both his social media activity and the skepticism expressed by figures like Sonnen.

Conor McGregor Won’t be Coming Back, Says Chael Sonnen

Speaking on a recent YouTube broadcast, Sonnen said, “There’s not a weight class created that he has to fight at, there’s not a training camp or a gym in the world that he’s been consistent at showing at. I took my glasses off, I put my glasses-I swear to goodness, Conor looked 10 years older than Dana White.” Sonnen continued, “I remember seeing this photo of this fighter that I used to look forward to-old. And you could see it in the eyes, like, you could see the booze in the eyelids and the cocaine in the eyeballs staring at you on a page saying, ‘I want to fight.’”

Sonnen contrasted McGregor’s public statements about returning to the octagon with White’s comments, adding, “Then you’ve got a promoter who’s the only one with the legal right on the face of the earth to make it so that you can fight, and that promoter standing there saying, ‘We’re not even close. I’m not even taking his calls right now.’”

Chael Sonnen’s remarks come amid ongoing speculation about Conor McGregor’s next move. The former UFC champion has frequently teased a return to competition but has not confirmed a fight date. According to Sonnen, the gap between McGregor’s public persona and his actual readiness to compete continues to widen.

Conor McGregor has recently faced a series of legal and political challenges. In November 2024, he was found liable in a civil case for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, resulting in an order to pay €248,000 in damages and cover legal costs; McGregor has denied the allegations and is appealing the verdict.

Alongside his legal troubles, McGregor has reignited his campaign for the Irish presidency, using social media to criticize the EU Migration Pact and promising to put the issue to a referendum if elected, a stance that has drawn criticism from Irish political leaders.

“Essentially,” Sonnen said, “Conor will never fight again but keeps teasing a comeback.”