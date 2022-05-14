LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic results throughout the night (Sat. May 14. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A light heavyweight headliner between former undisputed division champion, the #1 ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, and the surging Austrian-born standout, the #3 rated challenger, Aleksandar Rakic.

Rescheduled following a failed UFC Fight Night Columbus main event last month, Blachowicz will make his first Octagon outing since October of last year, where he headlined UFC 267 against Glover Teixeira, dropping his undisputed title in a one-sided second round rear-naked choke defeat.

For Rakic, the Vienna native has landed two victories since his sole Octagon loss, rebounding with a pair of unanimous decision wins over both one-time title challengers, Anthony Smith, and common-foe, Thiago Santos. Rakic has been out of action since March of last year where he defeated Brazilian striker, Santos on the main card of UFC 259.

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic – Results

UFC Vegas 54 Main Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

UFC Vegas 54 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Angela Lee

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Middleweight: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski