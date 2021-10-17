UFC Vegas 40 was an underwhelming card on paper that never really caught fire. The main event saw Norma Dumont easily extend her UFC winning run to three over five rounds against Aspen Ladd. It was a rather dull affair and the most interesting aspect of the bout was the corner work of Ladd’s coach, Jim West, who has been called into question post-fight.

In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski continued to prove age is just a number as he picked up another impressive win over a much younger fighter, this time Carlos Felipe was the man who came unstuck against the 42-year-old MMA legend.

Neither of those fights or performances stood out for the UFC bosses who decided to give the $50,000 bonus cheques to fighters further down the card.

Jim Miller

The UFC veteran set a new record when he entered the Octagon for his 38th appearance last night. Jim Miller survived an early flurry from his opponent Erick Gonzalez before coming on strong towards the end of round one. In round two, Miller picked up where he left off and scored a beautiful one-punch KO against his opponent who was making his UFC debut. This was Miller’s first KO victory since he stopped Takanori Gomi at UFC 200 in 2016.

Nate Landwehr



The featherweight brawler struggled early against L’udovit Klein but began to catch up with his opponent in round two. Nate Landwehr had taken over by round three and managed to catch his man in a submission (anaconda choke). This was actually the first submission win of Landwehr’s 19-fight MMA career. His post-fight interview with Michael Bisping was almost as entertaining as the fight itself.

Bruno Silva

A night that looked to be going all wrong for Bruno Silva turned out great in the end. The Brazilian was out grappled for large parts of his fight with Andrew Sanchez but ultimately rallied in round three to score a TKO victory. Post-fight, Silva was awarded his BJJ black belt. To top off a brilliant day at the office Silva walks away with an extra $50K in Performance of the Night money.

Danaa Batgerel

Danaa Batgerel impressively made it three wins in a row at UFC Vegas 40. The Mongolian fighter put on a dominant display to stop Brandon Davis in the first round. It was truly a performance well worthy of picking up one of four post-fight bonuses.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 40?

The featherweight brawler struggled early against L’udovit Klein but began to catch up with his opponent in round two. Nate Landwehr had taken over by round three and managed to catch his man in a submission (anaconda choke). This was actually the first submission win of Landwehr’s 19-fight MMA career. His post-fight interview with Michael Bisping was almost as entertaining as the fight itself.

Bruno Silva

A night that looked to be going all wrong for Bruno Silva turned out great in the end. The Brazilian was out grappled for large parts of his fight with Andrew Sanchez but ultimately rallied in round three to score a TKO victory. Post-fight, Silva was awarded his BJJ black belt. To top off a brilliant day at the office Silva walks away with an extra $50K in Performance of the Night money.

Danaa Batgerel

Danaa Batgerel impressively made it three wins in a row at UFC Vegas 40. The Mongolian fighter put on a dominant display to stop Brandon Davis in the first round. It was truly a performance well worthy of picking up one of four post-fight bonuses.

