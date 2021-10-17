Veteran UFC lightweight contender, Jim Miller continues to defy the odds — scoring his first victory in three in the form of a massive one-punch second round knockout over promotional newcomer, Erick Gonzalez on the main card of UFC Vegas 40.

Miller, 38, set an Octagon record tonight for the most walks in the history of the organization’s lightweight division, featuring for a whopping thirty-third time at tonight’s event in Las Vegas.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid, the veteran New Jersey started the second round with a bang, dropping promotional newcomer, Gonzalez with a huge left hook, before stepping in and landing several subsequent ground strikes against the debutante before referee, Marc Smith could come to his rescue.

Jim Miller Eyes Further Octagon History

Lodging his first knockout victory since a UFC 200 stoppage over lightweight icon, Takanori Gomi back in July 2016, Miller, who once outlined intentions to feature at UFC 100, 200, and eventually, 300, appears to have sights fixed on a continued run with the promotion — which he has represented since October 2008.

Below, catch the highlights from Miller’s massive knockout win below, Gonzalez.