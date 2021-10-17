Aspen Ladd struggled mightily to put anything together against Norma Dumont in the UFC Vegas 40 main event. But, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate thinks that she wasn’t helped by her coach Jim West with his aggressive and angry tone with his corner advice in between rounds.

Ladd made a return to the octagon after a two-year layoff following injury woes and filled in on short notice to face Dumont at UFC Vegas 40. Dumont was supposed to face one of Tate’s former rivals, Holly Holm in the main event before she pulled out due to injury.

Many around the MMA community were split with their reactions to Ladd’s corner advice, but Tate made her thoughts on West perfectly clear in a series of tweets during and after the fight.

Miesha Tate had a lot to say about Aspen Ladd’s coach, Jim West during UFC Vegas 40

This is ABUSE, what a douche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit. https://t.co/hDx7g9aDoU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

You’re joking me right? Maybe the only reason she’s even starting slow is because of him. She is a FIGHTER and there’s only one thing holding her back. https://t.co/GKnpaIP7HU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

Glad I’m not the only one to see it https://t.co/BKtB5mNL6B — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

Ladd and Tate have had their differences in the past, especially leading up to the UFC Vegas 40 main event. Tate criticized Ladd for her bad weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 38 and went as far as accusing her of cheating. Ladd responded in kind but was clearly disappointed in the allegations.

With the loss against Dumont, Ladd has now lost two of her last three fights with her sole victory coming against Yana Kunitskaya at UFC on ESPN 7.

West has been the coach for Ladd for many years, leading up to her rise in the UFC. Ladd has long been considered to have star potential in MMA but hasn’t yet completely realized her potential due to a series of weight-cutting issues to go along with injuries.

It was a disappointing loss for Ladd, who fell by unanimous decision and seemed hesitant throughout the bout. One can make the case that her coach might have done more harm than good with the harsh talk in between rounds.

