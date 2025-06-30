Tracy Cortez Unhappy Despite Win: “I’m not satisfied. I’m My Own Worst Critic”

Tracy Cortez made a triumphant return to the Octagon at UFC 317, earning a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo in a dominant performance that showcased her grappling skills and top control. However, despite the win and widespread praise from commentators, Cortez left the cage unsatisfied with her performance.

Tracy Cortez Unhappy Despite Convincing Win at UFC 317

“I’m not too happy with my performance. I was trying to finish it within that first round. My coaches were telling me to be patient, let it go. When I had that guillotine, I wanted to finish that second round. I wanted a submission; I wanted to finish. Unfortunately, I didn’t get it,” Cortez said in her post-fight press conference. She continued:

“The broadcast was all praise on my performance, but I am my worst critic. I want better for myself. I want to prove to myself—not the world—to myself. I told myself, ‘Okay, I’m a submitter, whether first or second round.’ The fact that I didn’t win the way I wanted to bothers me. Nevertheless, I still came out with the W, and I’m happy, but ready to go back into the gym. I’m healthy, so I’ll be in the gym Monday morning, bettering my skills.”

Tracy Cortez’s victory marked her return to the win column after a year-long hiatus and a previous loss that ended her 11-fight win streak. Her dominant grappling and control throughout the fight earned her all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards, but her desire to secure a finish, particularly with a submission, remained unfulfilled.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tracy Cortez is seen on stage during the Noche UFC Athlete Panel at LEVEL UP inside MGM Grand on September 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The victory further pushed her standing as a top ranked in the women’s flyweight division, where she was ranked #10 as of February 2025. Cortez also used her post-fight interview to address issues close to her heart, including the ongoing protests in her hometown of Phoenix related to immigration policies, and paid tribute to her family and late brother, whose memory continues to inspire her.

The win additionally solidifies Tracy Cortez’s status as a top contender in the women’s flyweight division. Despite her self-criticism, her resilience and work ethic were evident as she immediately set her sights on improvement. “I want better for myself,” she emphasized, signaling her commitment to returning stronger in her next bout.