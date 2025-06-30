Report: Ben Askren Receives Double Lung Transplant After Sudden Illness, Wife Shares Emotional Update

Ben Askren, the celebrated former MMA champion and Olympic wrestler, has received a double lung transplant after a sudden and severe bout of pneumonia and staph infection that left him hospitalized for weeks, his wife Amy Askren announced in an emotional Facebook post.

The news brings a glimmer of hope to fans, friends, and family who have rallied around the athlete since his unexpected health crisis began just five weeks ago. On Ben Askren, Amy Askren recently shared:

“We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. “So much can change so quickly. Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It. I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”

The announcement marks a major milestone in Askren’s recovery, which has been closely watched by the sports community. Previously healthy and active, Askren was suddenly struck by illness in late May, requiring advanced life support including a ventilator and ECMO, and prompting doctors to place him on the transplant list. His case drew widespread attention not only for the severity of his condition but also for the financial challenges the family faced after insurance reportedly denied coverage for the costly procedure.

Ben Askren, 40, was hospitalized in late May 2025 after developing severe pneumonia that reportedly arose from a staph infection. The infection was described as sudden and severe, rapidly deteriorating his health. According to his wife, Amy Askren, Ben Askren was previously considered very healthy, making the suddenness of his illness even more alarming.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie – USA TODAY Sports

Amy Askren’s update also reflected on the rapid shift in their lives. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, family, and strangers, and asked for continued prayers as Ben’s body adapts to the new organs. Looking ahead, Amy remains hopeful that Ben will soon be able to share his own updates once he recovers further.