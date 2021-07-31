LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland results throughout the night (Sat. 31st. July 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A middleweight headlining bout between the #8 ranked contender, Uriah Hall, and the #11 rated, Sean Strickland is scheduled to headline tonight’s UFC event from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hoping to extend his winning spree to five straight fights, TUF alum, Hall last featured in April on the main card of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida where he secured a rematch win over former division champion, Chris Weidman — who suffered a ghastly fractured tibia and fibula just 18-seconds into the opening round of their bout.

The victory following prior successes against former middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, Krysztof Jotko, and Bevon Lewis.

Also in the midst of a four fight undefeated streak, North Carolina native, Strickland last featured at UFC Vegas 25 in May — taking a unanimous decision win over common-foe, Jotko. Also finding themselves on the winning run of Strickland; Brendan Allen, Jack Marshman, and Nordine Taleb.

UFC Vegas 33 Results: Hall vs. Strickland

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 9 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Strawweight: Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Welterweight: Jared Gooden vs. Niklas Stolze

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Collin Anglin

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

Featherweight: Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Flyweight: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

Catchweight (173.5lbs): Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce