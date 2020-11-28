LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark Results throughout the night (Sat. 21st. November 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours on just a single day’s notice, a five-round light heavyweight pairing of one-time title challenger, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, and the surging, Devin ‘Brown Bear’ Clark.

Originally slated to feature as tonight’s co-main event, the 205-pound pairing was promoted to the showcase’s headliner following a positive COVID-19 test result which was returned by wrestling ace, Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes ahead of his scheduled matching with one-time heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis.

As well as it’s promotion to curtain-closing status, Smith vs. Clark has also been promoted to five-rounds, with both combatants agreeing to the change in duration of their contest. For Smith, it’s his second outing on the trot that’s been move to the main event on short-notice, following the Nebraska native’s unanimous decision defeat to Aleksandar Rakic in August.

Pushed to the co-main event, Miguel Baeza clashes with Takashi Sato, in what promises to bring some fireworks, with the pair combining to score a whopping twenty stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark Results

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Featherweight: Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo

Catchweight (138.5lbs): Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Viana Dumont

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka III

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

Women’s Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon

Catchweight (140lbs): Luke Sanders vs. Nathan Maness