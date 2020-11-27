Heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore his UFC Vegas 15 main event fight with popular puncher Derrick Lewis has been pulled from tomorrow night’s card

Veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani took to social media to break the news.

“Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night’s UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources,” Helwani wrote. “Blaydes has tested positive for COVID. The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn’t a done deal just yet.”

The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn't a done deal just yet.

One-time 205lb title challenger Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith will now main event the show. He’ll be looking to snap his two-fight losing streak when he squares off against Devin Clark who is currently unranked at light-heavyweight.

Check out the updated UFC Vegas 15 fight card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Bill Algeo vs. Spike Carlyle

Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

Kai Kamaka III vs. Jonathan Pearce

Malcolm Gordon vs. Su Mudaerji

Nate Maness vs. Luke Sanders

