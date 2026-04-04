UFC Vegas 115: Moicano vs. Duncan – Prelim Results and Highlights
A lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan headlines UFC Vegas 115, emanating from the Meta APEX.
After suffering back-to-back losses against Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, Moicano looks to get back into the win column and continue his climb up the 155-pound rankings. Standing in his way will be a streaking Scottish standing looking for his seventh career win inside the Octagon and fifth in a row. Duncan goes into the contest coming off a sensational first-round submission victory over Terence McKinney in December.
In the co-main event of the evening, a potential strawweight eliminator goes down as one-time title challenger Virna Jandiroba meets Tabatha Ricci.
But before we get to the main card, we’ve got seven stacked preliminary bouts, including the sophomore appearance of Brazilian knockout artist Alice Pereira, and a featured heavyweight clash between Tomas Petersen and the undefeated Guilherme Pat.
UFC Vegas 115 Prelim Results:
- Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat via majority (28-28, 29-27, 29-27).
- Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll via TKO (left hook/liver shot) at 4:56 of Round 2.
- Lightweight Bout: Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata via TKO (strikes) at 0:52 of Round 2.
- Bantamweight Bout: Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan via KO (knee) at 4:24 of Round 2.
- Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 3.
- Flyweight Bout: Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27).
- Lightweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-29).