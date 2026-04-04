UFC Vegas 115: Moicano vs. Duncan – Prelim Results and Highlights

A lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan headlines UFC Vegas 115, emanating from the Meta APEX.

After suffering back-to-back losses against Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, Moicano looks to get back into the win column and continue his climb up the 155-pound rankings. Standing in his way will be a streaking Scottish standing looking for his seventh career win inside the Octagon and fifth in a row. Duncan goes into the contest coming off a sensational first-round submission victory over Terence McKinney in December.

In the co-main event of the evening, a potential strawweight eliminator goes down as one-time title challenger Virna Jandiroba meets Tabatha Ricci.

But before we get to the main card, we’ve got seven stacked preliminary bouts, including the sophomore appearance of Brazilian knockout artist Alice Pereira, and a featured heavyweight clash between Tomas Petersen and the undefeated Guilherme Pat.

UFC Vegas 115 Prelim Results:

Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat via majority (28-28, 29-27, 29-27).

Ufff qué aguante de Thomas Petersen 👊🏻#UFCVegas115 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/SfZb0i5Bee — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 4, 2026

Brutal‼️ Thomas Petersen prende la máquina y pone en peligro a Petersen 🫨#UFCVegas115 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/eJB3ppUBEO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 5, 2026

Stay off the tracks 🚂



Thomas Petersen earns the majority-decision victory!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/YI0kWKgVYV — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll via TKO (left hook/liver shot) at 4:56 of Round 2.

GOT HIM with the body shot! Costa wins it!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lW6NtAkXwt — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 4, 2026

Lightweight Bout: Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata via TKO (strikes) at 0:52 of Round 2.

🔔 Lo salvó la campana 🔔 Darrius Flowers cerca de finalizar 💢#UFCVegas115 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/bawXPQH54M — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 4, 2026

Darrius Flowers finishes Lando Vannata in round 2! #UFCVegas115 pic.twitter.com/Frf2hURG2A — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) April 4, 2026

Bantamweight Bout: Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan via KO (knee) at 4:24 of Round 2.

KNEE FROM PEREIRA PUTS COWAN OUT COLD



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/uQvH8x0StU — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 4, 2026

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 3.

Not backing down to a lil' contact 😤



[ Tresean Gore | #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/U0Ha0RpOxq — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

TRESEAN GORE PUTS BEKOEV TO SLEEP



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/pJTYg8dyUi — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 4, 2026

BRUTAL desempeño de Tresean Gore que termina la pelea sometiendo al ruso Azamat Bekoev#UFCVegas115 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/s8PPF5DCYX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 4, 2026

Flyweight Bout: Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27).

https://twitter.com/full_send_mma/status/2040548861379592547

Lightweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-29).

The first fight of the night is not disappointing 💥



Dakota Hope is off to a hot start!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/2c3cOnfRgi — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026