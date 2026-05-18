Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz after brutal Mike Perry defeat, demands trilogy

Conor McGregor has criticized his former UFC rival, Nate Diaz, following Diaz’s devastating TKO loss to Mike Perry at MVP MMA 1 this past weekend.



Diaz returned to MMA after four years to take on Perry, but the 41-year-old was dismantled for 10 straight minutes as Perry left him bloodied and heavily bruised.

Given the amount of blood leaking from Diaz’s face, his corner decided not to let him continue, after which Perry was declared the winner via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at the end of Round 2.

US mixed martial artist Nate Diaz and US mixed martial artist Mike Perry fight during their Double Main Event Welterweight Bout at MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the loss, Diaz has said that retirement is not in his plans anytime soon and is already game to run it back with Perry once he has healed up.

Nate Diaz went through hell tonight vs Mike Perry 😬



[📸: via/ GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/hxXbHskdlb — Complex (@Complex) May 17, 2026

Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor was rumored to meet Nate Diaz a third time under the UFC’s banner. However, the Stockton native had no interest in being McGregor’s return fight and claims he declined the offer, as he believes now is not the right time for him and the Irishman to fight.

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:

Nate Diaz doesn’t want to fight Conor McGregor right now while he’s on his “last dying leg” 💀



"Conor’s great—but I’m not trying to go kill off Conor when he’s on his last dying f*cking leg. Literally, that’s f*cked up.



Conor and I will fight again when the time is right —but… pic.twitter.com/r78IO5oZEb — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) March 31, 2026

Meanwhile, McGregor is now going to run it back with Max Holloway at UFC 329. The Dubliner’s much-anticipated return bout was announced this past weekend, and now McGregor has taken a sly dig at Diaz after the Perry loss for his past claims. He posted on X:

“I see why @NateDiaz209 didn’t take the fight lol. Anyway here’s to when I get my hands on you, you lanky streak of piss. #TrilogyAndIGonnaNeedMyMoney”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments about Nate Diaz below: