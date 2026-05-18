Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz after brutal Mike Perry defeat, demands trilogy
Conor McGregor has criticized his former UFC rival, Nate Diaz, following Diaz’s devastating TKO loss to Mike Perry at MVP MMA 1 this past weekend.
Diaz returned to MMA after four years to take on Perry, but the 41-year-old was dismantled for 10 straight minutes as Perry left him bloodied and heavily bruised.
Given the amount of blood leaking from Diaz’s face, his corner decided not to let him continue, after which Perry was declared the winner via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at the end of Round 2.
Despite the loss, Diaz has said that retirement is not in his plans anytime soon and is already game to run it back with Perry once he has healed up.
Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor was rumored to meet Nate Diaz a third time under the UFC’s banner. However, the Stockton native had no interest in being McGregor’s return fight and claims he declined the offer, as he believes now is not the right time for him and the Irishman to fight.
Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:
Meanwhile, McGregor is now going to run it back with Max Holloway at UFC 329. The Dubliner’s much-anticipated return bout was announced this past weekend, and now McGregor has taken a sly dig at Diaz after the Perry loss for his past claims. He posted on X:
“I see why @NateDiaz209 didn’t take the fight lol. Anyway here’s to when I get my hands on you, you lanky streak of piss. #TrilogyAndIGonnaNeedMyMoney”
Check out Conor McGregor’s comments about Nate Diaz below: