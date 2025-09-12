Is Alice Pereira related to Alex Pereira? Despite sharing a surname, Alice Pereira and Alex Pereira are not related. Alex’s sister is Aline Pereira Celso, a kickboxer and Karate Combat champion, while Alice Pereira has forged her own path as the youngest female UFC fighter in history.

Alex Pereira has become one of MMA’s most recognizable figures through championship reigns in both kickboxing and the UFC middleweight division. Rumors have occasionally suggested a familial link between him and the Brazilian bantamweight prospect Alice Pereira, but no evidence supports any family connection.

Aline Pereira: Alex’s Actual Sister

Alex Pereira’s only confirmed sister in combat sports is Aline Pereira (born October 6, 1990). Aline began her combat-athlete journey in amateur boxing, compiling a 21–3 record before transitioning to professional kickboxing in 2017 under the WGP promotion. She earned unanimous‐decision victories in her first two bouts, showcasing a striking style heavily influenced by her brother’s signature left hook.

In 2019, Aline joined Glory Kickboxing and secured wins over Chommanee Sor Taehiran and Crystal Lawson, the latter by first‐round TKO. Her ascent culminated in a shot at the Glory Super Bantamweight title in January 2021, where she fell short against Tiffany van Soest. More recently, Aline transitioned to Karate Combat, capturing the Women’s Flyweight Championship and defending it with decisive knockouts that underscored her power and precision. Aline Pereira’s success reflects a dedication to striking and a lineage of Brazilian indigenous heritage from the Pataxó tribe.

Alice Pereira: Youngest Female UFC Debutant

Alice Pereira (born December 20, 2005, in Feira de Santana, Bahia) launched her professional MMA career in August 2023 at age 17 with a first‐round submission. Over the next 17 months, she compiled a 6-0 record, finishing five opponents—four by knockout and one by submission, and claimed the Cage Masters FC bantamweight title after a unanimous‐decision victory over former ONE Championship challenger Samara Santos.

Her social‐media appeal to UFC matchmakers culminated in UFC CEO Dana White announcing her signing on December 24, 2024. At 19 years, 8 months, and 24 days, she surpassed South Korea’s Chan Mi Jeon to become the youngest female fighter in UFC history. Alice is slated to make her octagon debut on September 13, 2025, at Noche UFC in San Antonio, Texas, against Montserrat Rendon, a 6–1 Mexican contender with UFC experience.

Training out of Life MMA, Pereira is noted for rapid finishing ability, combining aggressive striking with takedowns. Her rise from cleaning gym equipment and selling pastries to fund training sessions to a historic UFC signing captures attention across the MMA community. Observers will watch whether her regional dominance translates to success amid the depth of the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Alice Pereira and Alex Pereira share only a surname. Alex’s sister Aline has established herself in kickboxing and Karate Combat, while Alice has independently set a record as the youngest woman ever to compete in the UFC.