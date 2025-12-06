Chris Duncan Submits Terrence McKinney in Crazy First-Round Comeback – UFC 323 Highlights

Chris Duncan delivered the comeback of the night, scoring an epic first-round submission victory over Terrence McKinney at UFC 323.

McKinney came out swinging early and had Duncan on the ropes through much of the opening round. But just when it appeared that Duncan was down and out, he unleashed a vicious elbow near the fence that sent McKinney to the mat.

Smelling blood in the water, Duncan delivered a barrage of ground strikes, prompting referee Marc Goddard to issue multiple warnings to McKinney. As ‘T-Wrecks’ attempted to climb back to his feet, he was dragged back to the mat and forced to absorb another onslaught.

With McKinney offering little defense, Duncan jumped on his opponent’s neck, cinching in a d’arce choke and forcing the tapout halfway through the opening round.

Official Result: Chris Duncan def. Terrence McKinney via submission (d’arce choke) 2:30 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan at UFC 323:

Chris Duncan Submits Terrance McKinney in RD1 — The MMA Archives (@Themmaarchives) December 7, 2025

Chris Duncan vs Terrance McKinney is pure CHAOS 🔥🔥#UFC323

— Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 7, 2025