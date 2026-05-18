Mateusz Legierski vs. Gökhan Aksu Booked for OKTAGON 90 Title Fight in Berlin on June 20

Mateusz Legierski and Gökhan Aksu are back on track for a lightweight title fight at OKTAGON 90, and this time the bout is set for Berlin’s Uber Arena on Saturday, June 20. The matchup was first planned for Poland before Legierski was pulled out by injury, but the champion is now healthy again and ready to make his first defense.

Mateusz Legierski vs. Gökhan Aksu

Legierski reclaimed the lightweight belt in November 2025 by beating Attila Korkmaz over five rounds in Munich, a result that restored him to the top of the division. The Polish fighter also owns a strong OKTAGON résumé, with wins over Karol Ryšavý, Matouš Kohout and Akonne Wanliss, and the he is described him as a former champion who has not been beaten in the cage by anyone in OKTAGON. His road back has been a long one, after a serious back injury kept him out for more than a year and raised concerns about whether he could return at all.

Aksu has built momentum quickly since arriving in OKTAGON in late 2024, and his recent run has pushed him into title contention. He submitted Jan Malach, stopped Ognjen Dimić in the first round, and then earned this shot by knocking out Denis Frimpong after their rivalry escalated. Across his pro career, Aksu has been known for fast finishes, and is unbeaten in his last six fights. He is a fighter who has ended every opponent he has beaten inside the distance.

OKTAGON 90 is being billed as a landmark event for the promotion’s first show in Berlin, with the card taking place at Uber Arena. The heavyweight title fight between Will Fleury and Kasim Aras is also on top of the bill, alongside Alina Dalaslan vs Djulia Ariana and Denis Frimpong vs Niko Samsonidse. Attila Korkmaz is also scheduled to meet Dawid Śmiełowski, giving the event a strong supporting cast around the title fights.

This matchup gives Legierski a chance to settle back into a championship run after injury, while Aksu gets the kind of high-profile shot that can change a division quickly. Berlin adds another metric, since the promotion is using one of Europe’s biggest indoor arenas to launch into the German capital for the first time. For Legierski, the goal is simple: defend the belt and keep building on his comeback. For Aksu, it is a chance to turn a strong unbeaten stretch into a title win in front of a hostile crowd.