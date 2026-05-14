Jorge Masvidal says UFC Must Fix Controversial Pay Model for Fighters Stuck in the Middle

Jorge Masvidal laid out his take on UFC fighter pay during a sit-down with Jake Paul. He called for changes in how the promotion compensates fighters ranked in the top 10 to 15. Entry-level pay draws no complaints from him.

Jorge Masvidal says UFC entry-level pay is fair but mid-tier fighters are underpaid

Masvidal pointed to newcomers with perfect records built against weak opponents. A 6-0 fighter who beat low-level competition does not deserve top money right away, he said. Fighters earn their way up through tougher matchups.

“We do need a dramatic change in the top 10-15. When you’re in the beginning I don’t have a problem with it because if you have a 6-0 guy but he’s fought nothing but cans, you can’t give out the bag”

Jorge Masvidal explains stance on top 10 UFC fighter pay vs entry level UFC pay



“We do need a dramatic change in the top 10-15. When you’re in the beginning I don’t have a problem with it because if you have a 6-0 guy but he’s fought nothing but cans, you can’t give out the bag” pic.twitter.com/1dklb0V9G1 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) May 13, 2026

He praised UFC base pay for beginners at levels like $10,000 to $12,000 to show and win. That exceeds what regional promotions offer, often far less. Contender Series and TUF entrants start even lower, around $10,000 flat. Mid-tier fighters face the real squeeze. Those in the upper gap, with years in the promotion, pull $80,000 to $250,000 per fight in some cases. Masvidal argued top 15 slots should cover bills without side jobs like retail work.

UFC divides pay into low, medium, and high tiers. Newcomers hit the bottom at $10,000-$30,000 per bout. Stars and champions reach $500,000-$3 million. The promotion shares just 16-20% of revenue with fighters, unlike 50% in NBA or NFL deals.

Masvidal retired after a 2023 loss to Gilbert Burns, ending 35-17. He runs Gamebred FC, which paid nearly $3 million across its first four events. His stance echoes past pushes for better top-end deals. Fighter pay debates rage on amid UFC profits. Events like UFC 326 showed gaps: lowest earner at $16,000, headliners far higher. Masvidal sees entry pay as fair entry, mid-ranks as the fix point.