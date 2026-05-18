LT Nelson Will Fight Cub Hawkins “Wherever, Anytime, Anywhere” if BKB Gets “Money Right”
LT Nelson and Cub Hawkins are some of the most accomplished champions in BKB Bare Knuckle, with many seeing them as pound-for-pound elites. The former has recently discussed the potential superfight with the latter in the future. In the context of top BKB titleholders, Marko Martinjak is the BKB bridgerweight champion, with many seeing him as part of BKB’s Mount Rushmore.
The Croatian combatant appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and expressed his feelings that heavyweight champ Gustavo Trujillo, dual division champ LT Nelson, and fellow promotional title holder Cub Hawkins comprised that BKB formation. When ‘Smash’ Nelson was asked about his own thoughts on what the Mount Rushmore for BKB would be, LT Nelson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“I mean, I think that what you just said there is a pretty strong lineup right there and a good one. Definitely power to power to Gustavo [Trujillo] and [Marko] Martinjak. Those are two; Cub as well. But, I’m happy I’m not up at their weight classes cuz damn, I was like, those fools hit like trucks. I’m just playing [laughs]. You know what I’m saying? No, they’re both bad a**es, and they’re good, cool people.”
“I know Gustavo doesn’t speak much English, but like I try and talk a little bit through his wife and and whatnot. He’s a super humble, good dude. They’re all great fighters, and just to be up there on the Mount Rushmore with them. I’m super blessed with that. People have all of our own fans, and people have their own thoughts on that Mount Rushmore. You know what I’m saying? But to me, that sounds like the top four right there. That’s for sure.”
LT Nelson has no hate for cub hawkins, but will fight him any time if the money is right
Reflecting on Cub Hawkins’ recent win over Jesse Ronson at BKB 52 and the idea of a potential pound-for-pound, super fight down the line with Hawkins, LT Nelson stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“Yeah. Like I even talked with them like over the weekend when I was there watching. I was over there watching the fights the other week and it was super. It was a good fight, you know. I mean, I was nervous as crap for him. I was like, crap, this fight, he’s going to get finished this first round. But that shows like true warrior championship heart of what Cub did. Came back and put homeboy [Jesse Ronson] away. That boy wasn’t no small dude either. He’s a big boy.”
“Power to him, Cub and his people are super respectful and good people. We don’t have no hate for each other or anything like that. But like we both say, if that money’s right, dude, we’ll fight wherever, anytime, anywhere. If that money’s right, but once they get that money right, then we can start talking about those kinds of things.”
“Right now, he’s on his line. I’m on my line. I’m going to keep doing my thing. He’s going to keep doing his thing. You know, we’ll see what happens in the future. But, you know, power to him and his last win. Right now I’m focused on my grind.”