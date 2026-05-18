LT Nelson Will Fight Cub Hawkins “Wherever, Anytime, Anywhere” if BKB Gets “Money Right”

LT Nelson and Cub Hawkins are some of the most accomplished champions in BKB Bare Knuckle, with many seeing them as pound-for-pound elites. The former has recently discussed the potential superfight with the latter in the future. In the context of top BKB titleholders, Marko Martinjak is the BKB bridgerweight champion, with many seeing him as part of BKB’s Mount Rushmore.

The Croatian combatant appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and expressed his feelings that heavyweight champ Gustavo Trujillo, dual division champ LT Nelson, and fellow promotional title holder Cub Hawkins comprised that BKB formation. When ‘Smash’ Nelson was asked about his own thoughts on what the Mount Rushmore for BKB would be, LT Nelson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I mean, I think that what you just said there is a pretty strong lineup right there and a good one. Definitely power to power to Gustavo [Trujillo] and [Marko] Martinjak. Those are two; Cub as well. But, I’m happy I’m not up at their weight classes cuz damn, I was like, those fools hit like trucks. I’m just playing [laughs]. You know what I’m saying? No, they’re both bad a**es, and they’re good, cool people.” “I know Gustavo doesn’t speak much English, but like I try and talk a little bit through his wife and and whatnot. He’s a super humble, good dude. They’re all great fighters, and just to be up there on the Mount Rushmore with them. I’m super blessed with that. People have all of our own fans, and people have their own thoughts on that Mount Rushmore. You know what I’m saying? But to me, that sounds like the top four right there. That’s for sure.”

LT Nelson has no hate for cub hawkins, but will fight him any time if the money is right

Reflecting on Cub Hawkins’ recent win over Jesse Ronson at BKB 52 and the idea of a potential pound-for-pound, super fight down the line with Hawkins, LT Nelson stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],