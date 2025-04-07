‘Sometimes I Regret It’ UFC Legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reflects on Retirement with Elz the Witch

Poland’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most decorated fighters in women’s mixed martial arts history. Speaking to Elz the Witch in a UFC Europe interview, the Hall of Fame athlete expressed regret over her decision to retire from the sport nearly three years ago.

Does Joanna Jedrzejczyk Regret Retirement?

The former UFC strawweight champion stepped away from competition in June 2022 after a loss to champion Zhang Weili. Recently, she shared her reflections on retirement and her enduring passion for MMA. In a candid conversation with Elz the Witch, Joanna Jedrzejczyk admitted that her retirement has left her with mixed feelings.

“I retired three years ago, and sometimes I regret it. Life is unpredictable—I thought I’d settle down, maybe get married or have a baby, but plans didn’t work out. I miss the sport so much,” she said. Jedrzejczyk explained that her decision to retire wasn’t solely influenced by external factors but also by personal aspirations that did not materialize.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s career was marked by numerous achievements that solidified her legacy in combat sports. She held the UFC strawweight title from 2015 to 2017 and successfully defended it five times, setting records for significant strikes and leg kicks during her reign. Her first fight against Zhang Weili at UFC 248 is widely regarded as one of the greatest bouts in women’s MMA history. Jedrzejczyk remains a celebrated figure in the sport. While she was active, Jedrzejczyk trained up to 13 times a week and stayed active even on rest days with activities like paddleboarding and skateboarding.

Her contributions were further recognized when she was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024, becoming the second female fighter after Ronda Rousey to receive this honor. Reflecting on this milestone, Jedrzejczyk remarked, “I’m the second female inducted into the Hall of Fame. It feels special—I just did my job, but my big passion became my career one day. It’s been a fun ride.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Joanna Jedrzejczyk is inducted during the UFC Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

She also emphasized the mental battles athletes face, saying, “The biggest fights are the ones you win with yourself. When you’re about to give up, you have to remember why you started and how much you want your dreams to come alive.”