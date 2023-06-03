Paddy Pimblett is officially off the market.

‘The Baddy’ has been sidelined following an ankle injury sustained during his questionable unanimous decision win over Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon in December. During his time away, Pimblett underwent surgery and has since returned to the gym, but he also used the free time from competing to wed his longtime girlfriend, Laura Gregory.

Paddy Pimblett and Gregory tied the not after more than a decade together at Peckforton Castle, a country house built in the style of a medieval castle in Cheshire, England. Pimblett’s close friend and fellow UFC fighter ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann shared videos from the ceremony on social media before ‘The Baddy’ made the announcement himself on Instagram.

“What a day from start to finish we couldn’t of asked for better weather, atmosphere or people we had around us!” Pimblett posted. “Would like to thank everyone who came Laura is finally Mrs. Pimblett now even tho we’ve been a married couple for years.”

Fans Quickly Turn on Paddy Pimblett Following Controversial Win

The former Cage Warriors champion made his UFC debut in 2021 and immediately emerged as a fan-favorite after scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Luigi Vendramini. The Baddy’ followed up that performance with back-to-back rear-naked choke submissions against Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. Closing out 2022, Pimblett was matched up with his toughest test yet, Jared Gordon. After 15 relatively uneventful minutes, fans unanimously agreed that Gordon had done more than enough to hand Pimblett his first loss inside the Octagon.

In a shocking twist, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Paddy Pimblett, prompting fans and fighters to dub it the worst decision in the history of mixed martial arts. Pimblett didn’t do himself any favors following the announcement, suggesting that it was a Fight of the Night worthy performance and that he practically ran away with the win. A choice that would turn a legion of fans against him in the blink of an eye.

Paddy Pimblett has offered to run it back with Jared Gordon in an attempt to quell the critics, but no official announcements have been made as ‘The Baddy’ is still looking at a lengthy layoff that could stretch into the early part of 2024.