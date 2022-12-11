Video – Joe Rogan scoffs at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

By
Ross Markey
-
Joe Rogan
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
<
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Footage has emerged last night following lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett’s questionable and contentious unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 – of promotional color-commentator, Joe Rogan scoffing at the Octagon-side judges’ scorecards.

Co-headlining UFC 282 against New York native, Gordon, Pimblett managed to maintain his undefeated record under the banner of the promotion, nabbing a debated unanimous decision victory over the former – adding to prior successes against Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt. 

UFC Promo

Suffering notable punishment in the first and second round of his co-main event slot against Gordon, Pimblett remained confident that the judges sitting Octagon-side made the right decision to hand him a unanimous decision victory, questioning how anyone could score the fight in favor of the former.

READ MORE:  Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till with late submission in drawn out slugfest - UFC 282 Highlights

Joe Rogan rolls his eyes at Paddy Pimblett’s decision win over Jared Gordon

With fan-footage captured of Pimblett’s decision win over Gordon, UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan threw his head to the side in disbelief and scoffed at the decision calling from Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer. 

Reacting to calls that he was gifted a decision win over Gordon, Pimblett speculated that those calls only surfaced from people who did not like him. 

READ MORE:  Valentina Shevchenko offers flyweight title fight to Manon Fiorot next, calls for UFC to book clash in 2023

“I’m a bit annoyed after people saying they thought I lost,” Paddy Pimblett said on the UFC 282 post-fight show. “I’m pretty annoyed, to be honest. But I’m 4-0 in the UFC – haters going to hate, you’ve got to get on with it.”

“It’s not as though it was a split decision victory,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “But I’ll be honest, I thought I won the first two [rounds], and I took the third round off. It’s my own stupid fault – you should never take a round off, thinking you’re two rounds up. It goes without saying.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett predicts first round win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282: 'He's just not on my level'

Before his Octagon debut back in September of last year, Pimblett held the undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight crown during his tenure with the Graham Boylan-led organization. 