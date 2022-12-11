Video – Joe Rogan scoffs at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Footage has emerged last night following lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett’s questionable and contentious unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 – of promotional color-commentator, Joe Rogan scoffing at the Octagon-side judges’ scorecards.

Co-headlining UFC 282 against New York native, Gordon, Pimblett managed to maintain his undefeated record under the banner of the promotion, nabbing a debated unanimous decision victory over the former – adding to prior successes against Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.

Suffering notable punishment in the first and second round of his co-main event slot against Gordon, Pimblett remained confident that the judges sitting Octagon-side made the right decision to hand him a unanimous decision victory, questioning how anyone could score the fight in favor of the former.

Joe Rogan rolls his eyes at Paddy Pimblett’s decision win over Jared Gordon

With fan-footage captured of Pimblett’s decision win over Gordon, UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan threw his head to the side in disbelief and scoffed at the decision calling from Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer.

Reacting to calls that he was gifted a decision win over Gordon, Pimblett speculated that those calls only surfaced from people who did not like him.

“I’m a bit annoyed after people saying they thought I lost,” Paddy Pimblett said on the UFC 282 post-fight show. “I’m pretty annoyed, to be honest. But I’m 4-0 in the UFC – haters going to hate, you’ve got to get on with it.”

“It’s not as though it was a split decision victory,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “But I’ll be honest, I thought I won the first two [rounds], and I took the third round off. It’s my own stupid fault – you should never take a round off, thinking you’re two rounds up. It goes without saying.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Before his Octagon debut back in September of last year, Pimblett held the undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight crown during his tenure with the Graham Boylan-led organization.