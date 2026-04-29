Beneil Dariush Breaks Silence On Concerning Swollen Eye Ahead Of Quillan Salkilld Clash At UFC Perth: “It Freaking Keeps Happening”

Beneil Dariush insists his swollen eye won’t affect his performance inside the Octagon this weekend.

Dariush is set to return to action against rising lightweight prospect Quillan Salkilld in the co-main event of UFC Perth, scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, this weekend.

Ahead of the bout, Dariush was spotted with a noticeably swollen right eye, sparking widespread concern across the combat sports community about whether the 36-year-old American is entering the matchup at less than full capacity this weekend.

However, Beneil Dariush has downplayed the concern, insisting it’s nothing serious.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Beneil Dariush poses on the scale during the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Beneil Dariush Details Eye Injury Scare Ahead Of UFC Perth

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush weighed in on the concerns over his swollen eye ahead of UFC Perth. The No. 12-ranked lightweight contender revealed the issue stemmed during a training session last week, but made it clear he does not anticipate it will compromise his performance against Quillan Salkilld.

“Yeah [in training], and it keeps happening,” Dariush said. “It happened, I think was Saturday. I don’t know if it was a bumped head or like I got hit in the side of the eye, and I’ve been kind of stressing out about it, and then last night I’m training, and I get a fingernail right here to the side of it, and it swelled up. So, they’re minor things, not a big deal, but it is what it is. It freaking keeps happening.”

Beneil Dariush heads into UFC Perth following a 16-second knockout loss to Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322 in November. The 155-pound veteran once rode an impressive eight-fight winning streak, but has since hit a rough patch, going 1-3 in his last four outings. He currently holds a 17-7-1 UFC record, with notable victories over Tony Ferguson, Mateusz Gamrot, and Drew Dober.