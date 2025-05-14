Jon Jones Can Not Move Past Daniel Cormier Rivalry According to Former UFC Contender: ‘He Has Not Gotten Over That’

Jon Jones just can’t quit talking about Daniel Cormier.

‘Bones’ and ‘DC’ delivered one of the UFC’s fiercest rivalries years back. Jones ultimately won both of their light heavyweight clashes, though the latter of the two was ultimately overturned to a no-contest after Jones was busted with a trace amount of Turinabol in his system.

But eight years removed from that encounter at UFC 214, ‘Bones’ is still talking about Cormier. Why is that? Well, our dear ol’ Uncle Chael thinks he’s got the answer, and it all comes down to Jon Jones‘ unwavering competitive spirit.

“Jon began to break this fight down, and it’s a very interesting thing to get a look inside of Jon’s mind,” Sonnen said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I mean, an artist, right? There’s a fine line in genius and insanity, and I do often wonder what it is that makes Jon Jones tick…



“So when he starts breaking Daniel Cormier down and he starts letting you know, when you’re listening to his breakdown, he’s letting you know he has not gotten over that. He hasn’t gotten over Cormier, and he’s the one that won. It’s just very interesting. And you come in on the back of that, and you’re listening to this true competitor, right? Our undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is a true competitor that does not want to lose anything, including a debate online of a mythical match against Cormier.”



While Jon Jones is still talking about Daniel Cormier, he’s completely neglecting the interim champion he should be fighting.

Dana White insists Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will be announced ‘soon’

For more than a year, fans have been chomping at the bit to see Jones unify his heavyweight title with Aspinall, who won the interim belt in November 2023 via a 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich. Aspinall has since become the promotion’s longest-reigning interim titleholder, all while lobbying for a fight with Jones, who’s been too busy “living his best life” to sign on the dotted line.

Dana White tried to quell some of the concern during a series of blockbuster announcements on Tuesday, telling everyone to relax and that the long-awaited showdown would be announced soon enough.

“I told you guys already, we’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done,” White said. “The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon.”

🚨 Dana White says he'll be announcing Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon 👀



"We'll get Aspinall vs Jones done… the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."



🎥 @danawhite #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mBFcJcjddo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 13, 2025



Considering we’ve heard it all before, White can’t really blame fans for remaining skeptical.