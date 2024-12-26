UFC confirm signing of latest Pereira knockout machine with 19 year old set for Octagon bow

Over the course of this week, Brazilian knockout artist, Alice Pereira became the latest unbeaten knockout finisher of the same name to join up with the UFC — with the promotion confirming the addition of the 19-year-old to their roster — as she looks to pave a similar path to Sao Paulo compatriot, Alex Pereira.

Pereira, who boasts an undefeated 6-0 professional mixed martial arts record, competed just earlier this month under the banner of Cage Masters FC — where she was forced the distance for the first time in her young career in a unanimous decision win over Samara Santos in a bantamweight championship fight.

Prior to her win over the above-mentioned Santos, the Brazilian emerging prospect had racked up a lengthy run of knockout wins to go with a rear-naked choke success dispatching all but one of those opponents in the very first round to boot.

Alice Pereira set to make UFC landing after inking deal with Octagon hosts

And garnering some major attention on social media given her similarities on the feet to current light heavyweight champion and former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — as well as their Brazilian nativity, Alice Pereira revealed the news of her impending UFC debut on social media following a call from promotional matchmaker, Mick Maynard.

“And who would think that Alice Pereira, the little girl who dreamed of just debuting in MMA, is now the newest contractor of the biggest MMA organization in the world and she has a full story on Forbes,” Alice Pereira shared on social media overnight.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I imagine that Dana White would call me on Christmas Eve wearing a shirt with my name on it to give me the best gift of my life and that the boss Mick Maynard would follow me and post my video on his personal Instagram…I‘ll go twice as hard. I’m happy for the media and the hype, but I won’t get distracted because I know I’m far from where I want to be yet.”

