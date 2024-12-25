Male Fighter of the Year 2024 – Alex Pereira

In one of the most competitive categories in recent years, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has narrowly pipped unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria to the LowKick MMA Male Fighter of the Year award for 2024 — following a trio of consecutive crown defenses, in stunning fashion to top things off.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight kingpin, entered the year off the back of a vacant 205lbs title win over Jiri Prochazka in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

And first tasked with defending his title in an impromtu headliner at the monumental UFC 300 card, Sao Paulo ace, Pereira would take on bitter rival, Jamahal Hill in a bad-blooded grudge fight atop the flagship event.

Alex Pereira lands LowKick MMA Male Fighter of the Year Awards

Laying waste to the brash Illinois native with total ease in the opening frame, Brazilian fan-favorite, Alex Pereira stopped the ex-champion with a thunderous first round knockout win, before turning in another viral celebration against the Contender Series alum.

Requiring his services on short-notice once more at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Alex Pereira replaced an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor on just weeks notice, once more drawing Prochazka, who was fresh from his won impressive win at UFC 300.

Stunning the Czech finisher at the end of the first round, Pereira wasted no time sealing the deal on another title defense, felling the former with a devastating high-kick just moments in the second round in ‘Sin City’

Rounding off his schedule for the year in Salt Lake City, Pereira took on the surging, Khalil Rountree — who proved to be the most admirable challenger to his throne this year alone.

Forcing the Brazilian to a fourth round in a championship back-and-forth, turning into his groove in the opening of two championship rounds, Pereira bloodied, brutalized, and beat Rountree at the Octagon fence, forcing a finish at the mercy of the viewers, having split the challenger with multiple lacerations.

Linked with a potential heavyweight move in the near future to take on either champion, Jon Jones or the formidable, Tom Aspinall, Pereira has claimed his next outing will not come opposite arch-enemy, Magomed Ankalaev — who has long staked his claim for a chance to take on the former GLORY Kickboxing ace.