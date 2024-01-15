Report – UFC Saudi Arabia debut postponed until June amid links to Islam Makhachev comeback fight

The UFC’s slated debut event in Saudi Arabia – scheduled to take place on March 2. in Riyadh has reportedly been postponed until June later this year, amid links to a comeback fight for Russian favorite and undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in the same month.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani as per Saudi Royal Court adviser, Turki Alalshikh, the promotion’s expected landing in the Middle East on March 2. will no longer occur on that date – due to a lack of star power on the proposed ‘Fight Night’ billed card, and is now instead targeted to take place in early June.

Ariel Helwani says the #UFCSaudiArabia card, which was scheduled for March 2nd, is being moved to June.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/dsclRDFNUI — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 15, 2024

Currently without a headlining bout tied to the Kingdom Arena card in Riyadh, notable fights currently slated for the event include a flyweight fight between the unbeaten, Muhammad Mokaev and former title challenger, Alex Perez, as well as a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Shamil Gaziev.

At the time of publication, it’s currently unknown if the current scheduled fights will be rescheduled for the proposed June event in the Middle East, or if they will remain intact and move to a different card promoted by the organization — instead of UFC Saudi Arabia.

UFC Saudi Arabia set for postponement until June

Developments of the UFC Saudi Arabia debut come of the back of recent confirmation from pound-for-pound number one, the above-mentioned, Makhachev, that he would like to compete in June – potentially in a title fight against former interim champion and current symbolic BMF gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

Laying out plans for his next three fights, the American Kickboxing Academy staple confirmed how he plans to fight in June, before then competing in November – in a lightweight title fight rematch against either former foes, Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan, before fighting “anybody” in February of 2025.

Who do you expect to headline a UFC Saudi Arabia event in June?