UFC San Antonio Staff Predictions: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

UFC San Antonio goes down tomorrow night (Sat. July 20, 2019) from the AT&T Center in Texas.

In the main event of the night, welterweights Rafael dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, and Leon Edwards will go head-to-head. The up-and-coming Edwards will get to test himself against a former UFC champion in dos Anjos, who is one of the most well-rounded fighters under the promotion’s banner today.

Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC San Antonio staff predictions for the main event here below.

UFC San Antonio Staff Predictions:

Jon Fuentes:

This is undoubtedly the biggest fight of Edwards’ career. He’s taking on a former UFC lightweight champion that Dana White himself has admitted he uses as a measuring stick for up-and-coming talent. If Edwards wants to jump into title contention, a win over “RDA” is a must.

However, dos Anjos is a far superior grappler, and his pressure may be too much for Edwards to handle. Also, “RDA” has some serious knockout power, and if he’s able to land an overhand flush on “Rocky’s” chin, it might be a quick day at the office for him. The former champion is simply all-around superior to Edwards. I expect “RDA” to finish this one. (Prediction: Rafael dos Anjos)

Abhinav Kini:

Rafael dos Anjos is arguably the toughest opponent Leon Edwards will have faced (considering he faced Kamaru Usman back in 2015), and a win over the former lightweight champion would not only make it eight-straight wins for “Rocky,” but also move him into title contention.

That said, “RDA” really impressed me with his win over Kevin Lee, and he’ll be a considerably big step up from Gunnar Nelson. Edwards is dangerous in the clinch and is a good all-rounder in general, but dos Anjos is as well, maybe even better in all areas too. He might not have the youth, but I still think RDA takes this one. (Prediction: Rafael dos Anjos)

Andrew Ravens:

I question how much “RDA” can be trusted to be favored in this fight against such a young lion in Edwards, who has been making a name for himself in the welterweight division.

Dos Anjos has been struggling in his latest outings, and with such a hungry Edwards coming into the biggest fight thus far in his MMA career, I find it hard to think that “RDA” can out-class him. The Brazilian must finish early to get the win, and I don’t see that. I’m taking Edwards in a dominating decision win. (Prediction: Leon Edwards)

Brady Briggs:

This is a great matchup between two of the best in the world at 170 pounds. We have one of the most experienced and well-rounded fighters out there in Rafael dos Anjos, and a really talented former BAMMA champion trying to crack the top ten, who’s on a seven-fight win streak. The former champion has the experience edge, and has overall fought better opponents, and in higher profile situations. Rafael dos Anjos via decision. (Prediction: Rafael dos Anjos)

Cole Shelton:

“RDA” was counted out in the welterweight division after two losses to Usman and Covington. And the recipe to beat him was pressure and wrestling, yet, that is the opposite of what Edwards does well. I think dos Anjos will be able to push the pace, use his grappling, and win by decision to snap the Englishman’s long winning streak. (Prediction: Rafael dos Anjos)

