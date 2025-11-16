Islam Makhachev Dominates ‘JDM’ to Claim Welterweight Crown – UFC 322 Highlights

Islam Makhachev delivered another dominant performance inside the Octagon at UFC 322, handily defeating Jack Della Maddalena to claim the UFC welterweight world title and etch his name in the history books as a two-division champion.

‘JDM’ looked to put Makhachev on his back foot early, but that didn’t deter the Dagestani from shooting for a single leg less than two minutes into the fight. Makhachev easily worked ‘JDM’ to the mat, where he maintained top control for more than three of the five-minute opening round.

The second and third rounds saw much of the same, with Makhachev largely dictating the pace and controlling the action on the mat. By the end of the third round, ‘JDM’ appeared to be struggling with his right leg after absorbing a slew of calf kicks from Makhachev.

With the fight slipping away, ‘JDM’ seemingly had no answer after allowing Makhachev to take him down yet again, less than two minutes into the fourth.

Unable to get up in the penultimate round, it all came down to the fifth, where ‘JDM’ desperately needed a finish to keep his welterweight title. Unfortunately, the Aussie wasn’t able to come up with any answers between rounds, surrendering one final takedown before ultimately surrendering his 170-pound crown.

Official Result: Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) to capture the UFC welterweight world championship.

