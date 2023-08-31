Suffering just two career losses to heavyweight division standouts, Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones during his naive professional career, former interim weight class gold holder, Ciryl Gane is currently backed as a decent betting favorite to return to the winner’s enclosure in his all-Euroepan clash with Sergey Spivak this weekend on home soil in the main event of UFC Paris.

Gane, the current number two ranked heavyweight contender, led the Octagon into Paris for the first time in the promotion’s antiquity back in September of last year, turning in a Fight of the Night outing against Australian puncher, Tai Tuivasa en route to an eventual third round KO win.

That victory would propel the Fernand Lopez trainee to a vacant title affair with the above-mentioned, Jones back in March of this year atop at UFC 285 card, in a bout he would ultimately lose in hugely-one-sided fashion courtesy of a first round guillotine choke submission win.

And waiting in the wings to snatch the thunder of the hugely-touted Gane, Moldovan grappler, Spivak, who has rose through the ranks at heavyweight to land the number seven ranked – capped off with a recent first round arm-triangle submission win over common-foe, Derrick Lewis – as part of a three-fight winning run.

Ciryl Gane closing as a betting favorite to beat Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris

However, despite his considerable surge through the ranks, Spivak is entering this weekend’s clash with Gane as a +140 betting underdog over at Betway to defeat the latter and turn in an upset victory on enemy territory.

For Gane, the French favorite is riding an impressive -175 betting line currently with Betway to land a victory over Spivak this weekend on home soil – attempting to improve to 2-0 in his native land under the Octagon banner following his stoppage win over the aforenoted, Tuivasa.

Also on important note on the card, Nice native, Manon Fiorot returns to the Octagon in search of her premiere flyweight title opportunity, as she attempts to extend an impressive winning run to six fight since joining the UFC.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since May of last year since turning in an admittedly lacklustre and forgettable strawweight title defense loss to Carla Esparza in the pair’s rematch, veteran fan-favorite, Rose Namajunas will land in flyweight waters for the first time in the Octagon.

And attempting to charter unfound territory for the first time in her professional career, Namajunas is closing as a +155 betting underdog to halt the rise of the impressive French flyweight, Fiorot, who is trending well as a betting favorite – as high as -187 over at Betway.

Namajunas has been sidelined for over and year, and given her extended period of inactivity, the Wisconsin native currently can’t depend on prior title successes, including two victories over fan-favorite, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, as well as a pair of victories over incumbent strawweight best, Zhang Weili, to lead her toward favorite status this weekend in the French capital.

Making his long-awaited UFC bow following a gold-laden tenure in Cage Warriors, French favorite, Morgan Charriere himself is closing well also of note as a betting favorite with Betway, sitting currently at -350 over Italian prospect, Manolo Zecchini in the main card opener, who sits as a +260 underdog.

Can Ciryl Gane return to winning-ways at UFC Paris this weekend?