Boxers, MMA Fighters, And Fans Question Referee’s Decision In Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven

Many in the boxing and MMA world are not pleased with how this weekend’s heavyweight boxing bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven, at the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, ended.

Despite being the far less experienced boxer stepping into the ring with boxing’s pound-for-pound king, Verhoeven surpassed expectations against “The Cat.”

“King of Kickboxing” looked sharp throughout the fight, landed the cleaner, heavier shots across most of the rounds, and never allowed Usyk to dominate.

However, in the 11th round, the 39-year-old Ukrainian finally shifted the momentum after dropping Rico Verhoeven with a massive shot. Verhoeven managed to beat the count and continue, but Oleksandr Usyk immediately went all out in search of the finish, and this time his hard combo was enough to secure a TKO.

OLEKSANDR USYK RETAINS HIS RING AND HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLES AFTER A THRILLING 11TH ROUND FINISH 😤



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/j4yMRPSjTD — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

The ending, however, is questionable, and many are still debating whether the referee stopped the bout just before the final bell in Round 11 or waved it off after the second last round was already over. Verhoeven has made it clear he is unhappy with the decision and has already filed an appeal.

Rico Verhoeven has confirmed on social media that he has lodged an appeal after his fight with Oleksandr Usyk was stopped in round 11 👀#UsykRico | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/dGnNbZAl8i — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 24, 2026

After the bout, several boxers, MMA stars, and fans also pointed out that Rico Verhoeven was winning the fight and the ref should not have stopped it in Round 11, as the challenger dominated for the majority of the minutes and deserved to continue fighting. Others believe the referee stopped the bout after the bell.

Another angle of the Usyk vs Rico stoppage



The stoppage came after the bell 🤦‍♂️ #UsykRico pic.twitter.com/N4AhcsTlEm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2026

Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, and many others question the referee’s Decision In Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven

Jake Paul posted on X:

“I truly love boxing, and what happened tonight seriously makes me sad. The sport and the fans deserve better.”

I truly love boxing and what happened tonight seriously makes me sad. The sport and the fans deserve better — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 24, 2026

Shakur Stevenson had similar sentiments. He posted:

“I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

I can’t believe what I’m watching — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) May 23, 2026

Popular MMA page Dovy on X wrote:

“Rewatching this again, this must be some sort of corruption, how the f*ck does an experienced referee actually stop this???”

Rewatching this again, this must be some sort of corruption, how the f*ck does an experienced referee actually stop this??? pic.twitter.com/3IvpfjucrS — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 24, 2026

Ariel Helwani posted:

“That’s an absolute disgraceful stoppage. Rico got jobbed. What the hell.”

That’s an absolute disgraceful stoppage. Rico got jobbed. What the hell. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2026

Plinio Cruz wrote:

“What a very bad stoppage ! #ricovsusyk”

What a very bad stoppage !#ricovsusyk — Plinio Cruz ( Coach Cruz ) (@pliniocruzmma) May 23, 2026

Derek Brunson also pointed out the premature stoppage:

“Today I witnessed a man get TKO after the bell 👀 #.boxing”

Today I witnessed a man get TKO after the bell 👀 #.boxing — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 24, 2026

Dillon Danis showed support for Rico Verhoeven:

“That was the most rigged sh*t I’ve ever seen. Never watching boxing again. What a fu*king joke of a sport. Rico Verhoeven just schooled one of the best boxers in the world and still got robbed. F*ck boxing, he won that fight.”

That was the most rigged shit I’ve ever seen. Never watching boxing again. What a fucking joke of a sport. Rico Verhoeven just schooled one of the best boxers in the world and still got robbed. Fuck boxing, he won that fight. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 23, 2026

Rico Verhoeven, the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world. pic.twitter.com/Srw5O04yAa — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 23, 2026

Anthony Joshua also thinks the stoppage was too early.

Check out his reaction below:

Anthony Joshua says Rico Verhoeven should "definitely" have been given a chance to continue against Oleksandr Usyk.#UsykRico pic.twitter.com/9HKjWtl7e6 — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) May 24, 2026

Nina-Marie Daniele lauded Oleksandr Usyk:

“USYK is the GOAT! WOW!”

USYK is the GOAT! WOW! — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) May 23, 2026

Check out a few more reactions below to the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven bout:

Outsiders will never win, trust me I know, but Rico was the winner tonight. Period. pic.twitter.com/4QojrxYX2X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 23, 2026

👀💥Canelo Alvarez says the stoppage in Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven fight WASN’T early:



“I don’t think [that was early]. They saved Rico from the knockout.”



(via Seconds Out/YT) pic.twitter.com/um1fPG8Tzu — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 24, 2026

Takeaways from Usyk vs Verhoeven



As I said before, Rico is a top 5 heavyweight off rip & beats most of them



Stoppage was bullshit, boxing is bullshit, gay, lame, baby sport



Rico was not "up 10-1" he was ahead by a round or 2 & after a 10-8 in 11, likely would lose by decision — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 24, 2026

They say it was tense watching my fight with Rico😄 Guys, I just didn’t want you to be bored, come on. pic.twitter.com/sx98sd2ueo — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) May 24, 2026

And just like that OVER 🥊 one punch can change everything — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 23, 2026

Rico Verhoeven tells The Ring he was shocked when the referee stopped his fight against Oleksandr Usyk 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWD36kTVnJ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 24, 2026

That’s up there with one of the worst boxing stoppages I’ve ever seen. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) May 23, 2026