UFC Ottawa Results: Shane Burgos Gets Nod Over Cub Swanson

UFC Ottawa played host to a pivotal featherweight contest between Cub Swanson and Shane Burgos.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as they happen.

Swanson (25-10) has seen better days. The longtime veteran has dropped his last three fights heading into Saturday night. A win is of the utmost importance for the So-Cal native.

As for Burgos (11-1). After losing the only fight of his career, “The Hurricane” got back on track by defeating Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 230. A win over Swanson would likely propel Burgos into the top 15.

Round One

Burgos opens up with a jab, Swanson with a side kick. Swanson lands a right hook, left cross combo. Burgos plots forward and pops his jab again. Swanson drives home a leg kick. Burgos answers with one of his own. Swanson launches an attack with his hands, Burgos shells up and defends. Burgos rips a left hook to the body. Very technical thus far for Burgos. Swanson throws a head kick up and clips Burgos. Burgos goes body, head on the left side. Both fighters trade low kicks, Swanson doubles up his jab. One minute to go in the round. Burgos pops his jab again, his five plus inch reach advantage his coming in handy here. Swanson wings a right hook. The horn sounds.

Round Two

Both fighters open up with rapid-fire jabs. Burgos lands a leg kick. Swanson lands a right hand, then a left. He throws a sidekick to boot. Swanson fainting and moving in, he lands a nice one-two down the middle. Swanson lands an uppercut and then a body kick. Burgos eats it and walks through. He lands an uppercut. Swanson connects on a big right hook. Burgos lands a leg kick. Swanson fires back with a kick. The men trade jabs, Burgos sneaks an uppercut in behind his jab. Again, the fighters trade right hands. Swanson lands a right hand and a leg kick. Burgos steps aside and lands a right. He walks Swanson down but Swanson answers with a left hand that backs Burgos up. The horn sounds.

Round Three

Swanson opens up with a left hand, then a leg kick. Burgos has great head movement and lands a right hand. Swanson is in his face here. He fakes a takedown. Burgos backs up and lands a double jab. He cracks Swanson with a straight left hand. Swanson gets in on a takedown near the cage. He gets his hands locked around Burgos’ waist. He unloads a bevy of knees to Burgos’ thighs. He can’t get Burgos to the ground but those knees have to hurt. Burgos defends and breaks his grip. The fighters recenter and Burgos nearly lands a huge left hook. 90 seconds left in the fight. Burgos moves forward and cracks Swanson with a right, then another right. Swanson throws a left. Burgos walks Swanson down and pops a left hand. He goes to the head with a kick. Then the body. Swanson tries to get the fight to the ground Burgos lands a head kick as the fight ends.

Shane Burgos defeats Cub Swanson via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)