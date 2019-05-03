Spread the word!













UFC Ottawa weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.



Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout will headline this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Ottawa on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos

Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec

Featherweight bout: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar

Bantamweight bout: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith

