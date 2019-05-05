UFC Ottawa Results: Derek Brunson Outlasts Elias Theodorou

Spread the word!













UFC Ottawa featured a middleweight match up between Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou as the evening’s co-main event.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as they happen.

Brunson (18-7) has dropped his last two fights in a row. The 35-year-old needs a win as he has lost four of his last six overall.

As for Theodorou (16-2). “The Spartan” has slowly ascended the middleweight division. He was won three straight with his most recent victory coming over Eryk Anders at UFC 231.

Round One

Brunson takes the center of the Octagon and eats a pair of leg kicks. Theodorou clinches briefly and lands an uppercut. Brunson gets the takedown and quickly takes Theodorou’s back. He goes under the chin with the choke, Theodorou defends and falls backward. Brunson keeps the choke in but Theodorou breaks free and gets back to his feet. Theodorou lands a couple of hard leg kicks. He spins through and throws a back fist. Brunson lands a right but eats a couple more kicks. Theodorou has great movement as usual on the outside. He throws a spinning back fist on the entry but misses Brunson entirely. 20 seconds left in the round. The horn sounds as both fighters dance on the outside.

Round Two

Theodorou throws a spinning head kick and a back fist. Brunson grabs a leg and looks for a takedown. Theodorou defends and cracks Brunson with a right hand. The Canadian is picking apart the American from the outside thus far in this fight. Brunson just can’t figure out Theodorou yet. Brunson can’t get on the inside as Theodorou throws the side kick effectively. Another spinning technique by the Canadian landed. Brunson is not his typical aggressive self here. Theodorou lands a right hand followed by a body kick. Brunson throws a head kick that barely misses its target. Theodorou drives home a body kick as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round Three

Brunson presses forward and throws a right hand. Theodorou lands a kick and retreats. Brunson clinches his hands around Theodorou’s waist and works for a takedown. He slams Theodorou but the Canadian bounces right back up to his feet. Brunson picks up Theodorou with a massive slam and drives him down hard. He takes Theodorou’s back but the Canadian is so hard to control. He gets free and wings a left hand towards Brunson. Brunson lands a left hand, then a knee. 90 seconds left in the fight. Brunson lands a one-two. Theodorou lands a spinning back fist again. Brunson lands again with his left hand. The fighters trade hands as the horn sounds.

Derek Brunson Elias Theodorou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)