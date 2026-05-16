Arnold Allen Returns to Win Column with Dominant Performance Against Melquizael Costa – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa - UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Arnold Allen climbed back into the win column with a big victory over Melquizael Costa in the UFC Vegas 117 headliner on Saturday night.

Less than a minute into the opening round, Allen landed a massive left that sent Costa tumbling to the mat. But just when it appeared that Allen might call it an early night, Costa survived the ensuing storm and managed to spend some time on Allen’s back.

The second and third rounds continued to be competitive, with Allen’s relentless pace controlling much of the action. Allen ended the third on top, blasting Costa with slicing eblows that had the Brazilian bleeding from his right eye.

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With 30 seconds to go in the stanza, Allen allowed Costa to get up, only to unleash another nasty right hand.

Allen would continue to dominate the action through the fourth and fifth rounds, securing a decisive decision victory and his 12th career win under the UFC banner.

Official Result: Arnold Allen def. Melquizael Costa via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

Check Out Highlights From Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 117:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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