UFC on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Full Fight Card

Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will return against Francis Ngannou in the main event of this weekend’s (Sun., February 17, 2018) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bout is an anticipated one in that it may decide the next contender for the UFC heavyweight title. But that could be stretch considering Velasquez is champion Daniel Cormier’s good friend and teammate. Even if Ngannou won and was potentially in line for the shot, it’s fully possible Cormier faces Stipe Miocic or Brock Lesnar instead.

That’s all for the UFC to sort out after the fight, however. For now, the focus is on Velasquez’ return in the city where he wrestled at Arizona State in college. Like last weekend’s UFC 234, the card is a top-heavy one without much undercard depth due to the UFC’s nonstop early 2019 schedule.

Take a look at the full UFC on ESPN 1 fight card here:

UFC on ESPN 1 Main Event:

Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou – 265 lbs

UFC on ESPN 1 Main Card (ESPN):

Paul Felder vs. James Vick – 155 lbs

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey – 115 lbs

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie – 145 lbs

Bryan Barberena vs. Vicente Luque – 170 lbs

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury – 145 lbs

UFC on ESPN 1 Prelims (ESPN):

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling – 135 lbs

Manny Bermudez vs. Benito Lopez – 135 lbs

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee – 125 lbs

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz – 155 lbs

UFC on ESPN 1 Early Prelims (ESPN+):

Jodie Esquibel vs. Jessica Penne – 115 lbs

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders – 135 lbs

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire 115 lbs