UFC on ESPN 1 Official Poster Released

The official UFC on ESPN 1 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to keep this new era rolling.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Saturday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.

The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can check out here:

Card

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card for the show:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)



Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Bryan Barberena vs. Vicente Luque

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)



Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Manny Bermudez vs. Benito Lopez

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)



Jodie Esquibel vs. Jessica Penne

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

