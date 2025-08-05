UFC Middleweight explains Why He Would Rather Fight Dricus Du Plessis Over Khamzat Chimaev

The highly anticipated fight between the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (DDP) and the wrecking ball Khamzat Chimaev finally goes down at UFC 319.

DDP has had an incredible UFC tenure so far, going 9-0 in the promotion and even capturing middleweight gold against Sean Strickland.

On the other side, Khamzat Chimaev has proved himself to be one of the most terrifying prospects the sport has ever seen. With his fast-paced and wrestling-heavy style, he has been a puzzle that no one has been able to solve yet.

The pair had been going back and forth on social media for a while, and it only felt like a matter of time till we got to see the two face off in the octagon.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 308 official weigh-in at The Hilton Yas Island on October 25, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Caio Borralho would rather fight Dricus du plessis over Khamzat chimaev

The number six-ranked UFC middleweight, Caio Borralho, has stated in an interview with The Schmo that he prefers a fight with DDP instead of a matchup with Chimaev.

Borralho sees the fight with DDP as a more fan-friendly matchup that could potentially go longer and make for a more entertaining fight.

However, he does believe that DDP is an underdog going into the fight, but the current champ has proved him wrong on many occasions.

He said: “I always bet against DDP, and he always shuts my mouth, but I feel like this fight can be as fast as the fight with Khamzat and Whittaker, like a finish in the first round or beginning of the second round.”

Borralho scheduled for backup duty at UFC 319

The possibility of either DDP or Chimaev pulling out is a factor for Borralho being scheduled to be the backup for UFC 319.

However, Borralho is scheduled to fight the number one contender, Nassourdine Imavov, at UFC Paris on September 6th.

The fight has major title implications, and the winner will likely find themselves getting a title shot in their next outing.

Being the backup is a big risk for Borralho, as he will have to make weight twice in the space of three weeks, a challenge which he is not afraid of facing.

He said, “I’m still preparing myself for Imavov, that’s the main focus and for Dricus or Khamzat, it’s just about I’m staying in shape. I’m ready to go five rounds of war and ready to get the title, if the opportunity comes.”