Khamzat Chimaev Outlines UFC 319 Gameplan for Dricus Du Plessis: Kill Everbody

When Khamzat Chimaev spoke to cameras from his Los Angeles training camp, he kept it simple

The undefeated Chechen fighter, who has made a career out of dismantling opponents with terrifying efficiency, delivered his gameplan for UFC 319 with the same brutal directness that has defined his rise through the octagon: “Kill everybody.

The 31-year-old challenger appears relaxed yet focused as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career. Training in LA for his final camp before heading to Chicago, Chimaev flashed his trademark smile while promising violence against middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. His message was concise: “Feeling great. We are in LA. Doing training camp now, last camp before the fight. So, coming for Chicago. Kill everybody.”

This declaration carries weight when it comes from a fighter who has turned those words into reality inside the cage. Chimaev’s 14-0 professional record reads like a highlight reel of destruction. Since joining the UFC in 2020, he has gone 8-0 with all but two fights ending before the final bell. His resume includes dominant victories over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and a jaw-breaking submission of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker that earned him this title shot.

The Whittaker performance at UFC 308 showcased exactly what Chimaev means when he talks about killing everybody. He needed just 3 minutes and 34 seconds to take down the former champion, control him on the ground, and force a tap with a face crank that left Whittaker with three teeth bent backward and a dislocated jaw. The submission was so devastating that Whittaker, known for his toughness, tapped almost immediately.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Du Plessis represents Chimaev’s most challenging test yet. The South African champion has carved his own path of destruction through the middleweight division. After capturing the title from Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297, Du Plessis successfully defended it twice. He submitted former champion Israel Adesanya in the fourth round at UFC 305, then dominated Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 with a unanimous decision victory that left the American with a broken nose.

The contrast in styles makes UFC 319 particularly intriguing. Chimaev has built his reputation on explosive starts and overwhelming opponents early. His game plan typically involves rushing across the octagon, securing takedowns with his powerful wrestling base, and finishing fights through ground-and-pound or submissions. His average of 4.31 takedowns per UFC fight with 46.67% accuracy demonstrates his wrestling dominance.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, has proven remarkably durable and dangerous in later rounds. His conditioning appears endless, often getting stronger as fights progress while opponents fade. Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold believes this could be Chimaev’s downfall: “The longevity of the fight hasn’t been his best approach. With DDP, he don’t go away. So unless Khamzat gets to him early, it’s going to be tough late.”

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US after their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The training camp footage reveals Chimaev working with a star-studded team. UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been helping with preparations, providing updates that Chimaev “looks sharp” and appears ready to become champion. Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has also been spotted training alongside Chimaev, adding another elite grappler to his preparation team.

He spent time training at an Olympic base in Kislovodsk, a secluded mountain village in Russia, specifically to focus without distractions. The facility, formerly used to prepare athletes for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, provided the perfect environment for intensive preparation.

When UFC 319 takes place on August 16 at Chicago’s United Center, two perfect UFC records will collide. Du Plessis enters 9-0 in the promotion, while Chimaev brings his unblemished 8-0 UFC mark. Both fighters have proven capable of finishing elite competition, setting up what promises to be one of the most compelling title fights in recent memory.

Chimaev’s “kill everybody” mentality has served him well throughout his career. Whether it proves enough against Du Plessis’ championship-tested resilience will determine who leaves Chicago as the undisputed middleweight king.