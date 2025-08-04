What’s Caio Borralho Really Selling onm OnlyFans Ahead of UFC Paris Main Event?

In a surprise twist that’s more cheeky than controversial, Caio Borralho has announced he has an OnlyFans account. The UFC middleweight, known for his steady climb in the competitive division, recently gave fans a candid glimpse into this lesser-known side of his life with a quote that quickly made the rounds.

Caio Borralho

Speaking in an interview with Helen Yee, he explained:

“Yes, I have OnlyFans. Imavov loves my OnlyFans. I think he wants to see my… you know. But there’s no naked pictures over there! It’s just my lifestyle, training and all that.

Helen Asked, alluding to recent photos of Conor McGregor:

“Fans, you’re not going to be like Conor McGregor! “

Caio Borralho Answered:

“No, please, no. My wife will kill me!”

Borralho’s revelation caught many off guard, especially since OnlyFans usually brings to mind more risqué content rather than sweaty fight prep updates. But the fighter’s approach is straightforward – using the platform to share his daily grind and training routines with fans eager to see behind the curtain of a UFC athlete’s regimented life.

This comes ahead of Borralho’s next fight, which is steadily approaching on the UFC calendar. Having worked his way up from his early days in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions into the UFC’s middleweight ranks, Borralho has built a career defined by his grappling expertise and striking.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 03: Caio Borralho of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 301 official weigh-in at the Windsor Marapendi Hotel on May 03, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Caio Borralho is set to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho. The bout takes place on September 6, 2025, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event, also known as UFC Fight Night 258 or UFC on ESPN+ 116, will mark the UFC’s fourth consecutive annual visit to the French capital, and this main event is earning plenty of attention due to its high-stakes middleweight implications. This matchup is being billed as a potential title eliminator, with both fighters keenly aware that a win in Paris could put them into the championship conversation.

While other fighters have occasionally stepped outside the cage into different kinds of spotlight – think of Conor McGregor’s larger-than-life media presence – Borralho’s angle is more grounded and less flashy, with a self-aware nod to “fans, you’re not going to be like Conor McGregor.” And come what may, he seems confident his wife is keeping him in check, making sure this OnlyFans remains a mostly innocent window into his life rather than anything scandalous.

In the end, whether or not his fans subscribe to see his ‘lifestyle and training and all that’ on OnlyFans, Caio Borralho is balancing his persona as a serious contender in the UFC middleweight division.