UFC Makes Qatar Debut November 22 with Tsarukyan vs Hooker, Muhammad vs Garry Doubleheader

The UFC will make its long-awaited debut in Qatar on November 22 at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, featuring a stacked fight card that includes two high-stakes matchups expected to determine future title contenders.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Armenian lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will face New Zealand veteran Dan Hooker in the main event, while former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad takes on Irish rising star Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event. The announcement was made during White’s Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

UFC Main Event Title Implications

Tsarukyan enters the bout ranked second in the UFC lightweight division following four consecutive victories, including wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The 28-year-old Armenian was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January but withdrew hours before the fight due to a back injury. This setback appears to have knocked him out of immediate title contention, with current champion Ilia Topuria likely to face either Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett next.

Hooker brings momentum into the contest despite an extended layoff since his August 2024 victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305. The 35-year-old “Hangman” has won three straight fights following a difficult 1-4 stretch against elite competition between 2020 and 2022. Hooker was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 but withdrew due to hand injuries.

Welterweight Division Shakeup

The co-main event carries significant implications for the welterweight title picture. Muhammad lost his championship to Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision at UFC 315 in May, ending his 11-fight unbeaten streak that dated back to January 2019. The 37-year-old Palestinian-American fighter had campaigned for a bout against former champion Kamaru Usman but will instead face Garry in his comeback fight.

Garry enters the matchup ranked sixth in the welterweight division with a 16-1 professional record. The 27-year-old Irishman bounced back from his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024 by defeating Carlos Prates via unanimous decision in April. The winner of this bout will likely position themselves as the next challenger for the welterweight title, which will be defended when Della Maddalena faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 on November 15.

Image via: Zuffa LLC

Historic Qatar Debut

The November 22 event marks Qatar’s entry as the 32nd country to host a UFC show and the third Middle Eastern nation after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan has a capacity of approximately 7,700 spectators. UFC president Dana White expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating the organization has “always said we’re going to take UFC all over the world—and Qatar is the next stop”.

The timing coincides with significant movement in both weight classes. Topuria recently captured the lightweight championship by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June after vacating his featherweight title. Meanwhile, Makhachev relinquished his lightweight crown to move up and challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight title.

The full UFC Qatar card includes several other notable matchups featuring Alex Perez vs Asu Almabayev, Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov, and heavyweight contenders Serghei Spivac vs Shamil Gaziev. Both main card fighters are coming off extended layoffs, with Tsarukyan last competing in April 2024 and Hooker sidelined since August 2024 due to hand injuries.

For Tsarukyan and Hooker, victory likely means a path back to title contention in a lightweight division experiencing significant upheaval. For Muhammad and Garry, the stakes include potential redemption for the former champion and a breakthrough moment for the unbeaten Irish prospect seeking his first title shot.