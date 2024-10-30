Ilia Topuria recently made headlines with a stunning victory at UFC 308, where he defended his featherweight title against Max Holloway. Following this victory, Topuria expressed his dream of hosting a UFC event at Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. He has even reached out to UFC President Dana White to discuss making this dream a reality.

UFC Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain

Ilia Topuria’s connection to the Bernabéu is personal; he is a lifelong fan of Real Madrid and had the opportunity to experience the stadium atmosphere earlier this year when he attended a match after winning the title from Alexander Volkanovski. The recent renovations to the stadium, including a new roof, have made it even more suitable for large events. An AI-generated visualization by Casasdeapuestas.bet has depicted what such a UFC event might look like if it were held there in 2025.

Ilia Topuria

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with a capacity of nearly 78,300. This would be a significant milestone for Ilia Topuria, who wants to bring glory back to the stadium through his fights. His recent knockout of Holloway has sparked excitement about the possibility of a UFC event in Spain, something that Dana White seems eager to pursue. He acknowledged that Ilia Topuria’s performance has increased interest in bringing the UFC to Spain and indicated that they are working on logistics for such an event.

Dana White explained: