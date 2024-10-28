Conor McGregor warned against UFC return against Ilia Topuria: ‘I don’t know if he’s good for him’

Despite calling for a charge against unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria after UFC 308, Conor McGregor has been warned by the gold holder’s head coach that a pairing with his student is likely a horrendous matchup for him.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight titleholder, returned to action over the course of the weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE, taking home a blistering win over former featherweight champion and current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway.

Becoming the first person to both knockdown Holloway and eventually stop the Hawaiian with strikes courtesy of a brutal third round finish, Topuria was joined in the Octagon by former foe, Alexander Volkanovski immediately following UFC 308 — welcoming the chance to take him on a rematch next.

However, alluding to his openness to a potential pairing with the unbeaten Georgian-Spaniard, Conor McGregor posted “call me” on his official X account, in the aftermath of Topuria’s win.

Conor McGregor warned against chasing fight with Ilia Topuria after UFC 308

And amid links to a massive title fight with Topuria, megastar, McGregor has been urged to rethink his offer by Topuria’s coach, who questioned how difficult the stylistic pairing would be for the Dubliner.

“If he (Conor McGregor) really wants to continue fighting, always the money fight is the better fight,” Jorge Climent told Submission Radio. “But I don’t know if he (Ilia Topuria) is good for him. I think Conor is someone who made a lot for the sport.”

“But I don’t see now like a fighter,” Climent explained. “I see him like a movie star or — you know, I don’t think he’s really focused. And Ilia is very, very, very professional.”

Without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent victory came in the form of a first round 40-second high kick and strikes knockout win over former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone.