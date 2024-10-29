Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria could KO Islam Makhachev: ‘He can knock anyone out’ in championship showdown

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has claimed Ilia Topuria could land a shocking win over current lightweight titleholder, Islam Makhachev in the future — with the Georgian-Spaniard welcoming the chance to compete for a second Octagon crown after his stunning UFC 308 victory.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, returned to action over the course of last weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE — becoming the first fighter to both knockdown and then knock out former featherweight champion and current symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway with a brutal third round win.

And while immediately met with the above-mentioned Volkanovski in the Octagon following his win over common-foe, Holloway, Topuria agreed to fight the Australian in a title rematch next year.

However, before his return in the Middle East, Ilia Topuria made his feelings toward a championship charge against Makhachev clear in the future, with New South Wales native, Volkanovski backing him to potentially hand the Russian a shocking knockout loss.

Alexander Volkanovski sure Ilia Topuria can stop Islam Makhachev via knockout

“I don’t see that happening,” Alexander Volkanovski said of an Ilia Topuria win via submission against Islam Makhachev during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Can he knock Islam out? Of course he can. He can knock anyone out in these two divisions [featherweight and lightweight].

Volk shares his thoughts on a matchup between Islam Makhachev x Ilia Topuria. pic.twitter.com/oUKlJk5Nfb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2024

First fighting veteran technician, Volkanovski earlier this year in the headliner of UFC 298, Topuria — who has been backed heavily to win Fighter of the Year awards across the board this annum, minted himself as the undisputed featherweight champion with a brutal second round win over the former in Anaheim, California.

Welcoming the chance to feature as soon as February with the Octagon slated to return to Sydney for a UFC 212 card, Volkanovski would not be denied a title rematch with unbeaten star, Topuria according to promotional CEO, Dana White earlier this week.