UFC megastar Conor McGregor plays down fighting return: ‘I’m happy with what I’ve done’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor seems to have dropped the biggest hint yet regarding his immediate fighting future or lack thereof in the Octagon — claiming he would be happy to call it a career right now.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion in the promotion, has still yet to make good on a rumored return to action for the first time since 2021.

And booked to headline UFC 303 back in June, McGregor saw a fight at the welterweight limit against Michael Chandler fall to the wayside, citing a fractured toe.

Retaining two-fights on his current Octagon deal, the outspoken Dubliner has turned heads this month, appearing at The White House to speak with incumbent President, Donald Trump.

And furthermore, McGregor, 36, last week announced his own plans to run as a candidate in the upcoming Presidential election in his native Republic of Ireland.

With traction seemingly motionless on a return to active competition in combat sports, however, McGregor issued a hint on his plans during a media scrum at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in Hollywood, Florida tonight.

Conor McGregor admits he is “happy” to potentially call it a career

Claiming he is serious about his intentions to run for office on home soil, McGregor revealed he was not thinking about an imminent fighting return, claiming he was “happy” with what he has achieved in the sport.

“My heart bleeds for my country right now… I’m happy with what I’ve done,” Conor McGregor said of a UFC return. “There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now.

“My comeback will be slated as the greatest comeback of all time, so it has to be right,” Conor McGregor continued. “And right now Ireland is in my thoughts.”

Sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 264, McGregor most recently suffered his second consecutive loss in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy rubber match, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.